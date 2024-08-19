The 7 Best Headphones For Your Hot Girl Walks, From Apple’s AirPod Maxes To Kim K’s New Collab

FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It was only last year that every TikTok girlie on her hot girl walk was slapping on a pair of the Apple AirPods Max headphones and strutting her stuff on the street with the techcessory. However, if, like me, you couldn’t stomach the idea of forking out $899 for a pair of headphones, you probably just continued to untangle your cable headphones before every walk, waiting and dreaming of the day some influencer makes them cool again. (It’s okay, 2025 will be our year.)

Anyway, the good news for us is that there are plenty of other options that fall within our budget, and still offer crispy sound — you just need to know where to look. So, without further ado, here are the best wireless headphones we’ve found so far for 2024.

The best wireless headphones for 2024

Best Overall Headphones: Bose QuietComfort Ultra

best headphones

If you’re looking for some over-ear headphones that do a little bit of everything, Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra is where you’ll want to spend your money. They’ve got a sleek, elevated design, are super comfortable and the sound quality is their best yet.

Quick specs:

  • Immersive audio
  • Up to 24 hours of battery life
  • Noise-cancelling
  • Bluetooth multi-point connectivity
  • Clear calls
  • Comfortable overhead placement
  • Aware mode
Shop Bose QuietComfort Ultra, $562 (usually $649)

Best Wireless TV Headphones: Sonos Ace

It was only a matter of time before Sonos joined the headphone game. The launch of the Ace introduced the speaker brand’s first pair of over-ear noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones. They’ve got hundreds of five-star reviews — and people love the fact that it pairs with the Sonos Arc for a new TV-watching experience.

Quick specs:

  • Spatial audio
  • Noise-cancelling
  • Wear detection
  • Rapid charging
  • Clear calls
  • Comfortable fit
  • Up to 30 hours of battery life
Shop Sonos Ace, $629 (usually $699)

Best Midrange Wireless Headphones: Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones (Kim Special Edition Earth)

best headphones

We reckon these are going to be the new hot girl headphones for 2024. It’s Kim Kardashian‘s second collab with Beats after the first one instantly became a best-seller. This set comes in three Kim kolourways, Moon (beige), Dune (medium-brown) and Earth (chocolate brown).

Quick specs:

  • Noise cancellation and transparency modes
  • Personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking
  • UltraPlush leather cushions
  • Up to 40 hours of battery life
  • Lossless Audio via USB-C
  • Enhanced call clarity
Shop Beats x Kim Kardashian, $529

Best Wireless Workout Headphones: JBL Tour One M2

JBL has slowly been carving a name for itself in the audio space, and the Tour One M2s are no exception. Reviewers won’t stop raving about the comfort, sound quality and battery life.

Quick specs:

  • Active and adaptive noise-cancelling
  • 4-mic superior calls with voice control
  • Up to 50 hours of battery life
  • High-quality, crisp sound
  • Spatial audio
Shop  JBL Tour One M2, $349.95

Best Running Headphones: Shokz OpenRun Headphones

best headphones

As a running girlie, I can personally vouch for these running headphones from Shokz. They’re comfortable as hell, while the signature situational awareness makes you feel safer when running.

Quick specs:

  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • A quick charge feature
  • Comfortable bone conduction technology
  • Multiple colourways
  • Sweat and water-resistant
  • A dual noise-cancelling microphone
Shop Shokz OpenRun Headphones, $269

Best Wireless Headphones For Apple Users: Apple AirPods Max

The OG hot girl walkers really claimed these headphones when they launched back in 2020, and still, they’re on the top of everyone’s wish lists. Known as the best headphone option for Apple users, they feature noise-cancellation and transparency modes, comfortable cushioning and canopy, and on-head detection.

Quick specs:

  • Noise-cancellation and transparency modes
  • On-head detection
  • Up to 20 hours of battery life
  • Quick 5‑minute charge
  • High-fidelity audio 
  • Comfortable cushioning and canopy
Shop  Apple AirPods Max, $759 (usually $899)

Best Budget Headphones: Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

best headphones

For those working with a budget, the Sony WH-CH520 is a wonderful option. They’re easy to use, offer good-quality audio, have up to 50 hours of battery life, come in multiple colourways, and come in at under $100.

Quick specs:

  • Easy pairing
  • Up to 50 hours of battery life
  • Affordable price point
  • Multiple colours
  • Comfortable design
  • Makes and receives clear calls
  • Crisp and clear audio
Shop Sony WH-CH520, $78

As we said, these are the best headphones so far for 2024. We’ll be adding more to this list as they launch.

Image Credit: Jacquie Alexander / Kim Kardashian x Beats

