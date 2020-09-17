Trying to stay on top of your data usage with a pre-paid mobile plan can be a bit tricky sometimes.

You don’t want to be rationing it out to yourself every month like you’re some kind of orphan in a Charles Dickens novel. No one wants to be the person going, “Please, sir, may I have some more data?” to their phone. It’s just plain weird.

If you want a plan that’ll give you a nice chunk of data for a real good price, WhitleOut are currently running an exclusive pre-paid amaysim plan that’ll give you 40GB for a $30 recharge. Their plan is usually 30GB per recharge, so that’s a juicy bit of extra data for the same price.

To really sweeten the deal, your first three recharges will only cost you $15. Since it’s a pre-paid plan, you’ll have to pay for a renewal every 28 days. Unless you manage to burn through your data in a matter days and have to recharge early, that is.

You can check out the details of this amaysim plan below:

There’s no lock in contract, so if you aren’t keen on sticking around after you use your first three recharges, you can give this plan the boot. Amaysim also offer data top-ups at the standard rate of $10 per gigabyte.

How far will 40GB data get you? You’ll be able to brows the internet for 480-ish hours, stream around 8,000 songs on Spotify, or watch roughly 80 hours of Netflix in standard-def. So unless you spend each month listening to Mandy Moore’s So Real 615 times, you should be fine.

This deal is available until 30th September, so you’ve got a few weeks to think it over. But even after those first $15 recharges this amaysim plan still gives you the best value for $30.

For comparison’s sake, here’s a list of mobile plans that are around $30, both pre-paid and post-paid.