Kanye West blessed us all by designing quite possibly the ugliest pair of croc-looking shoes known to man last year. And now we’ve finally got a release date (because we all know they’ll sell out instantly).

September 2019 was a much simpler time, when the only thing I had to complain about was these god-awful Yeezys that look like the weird mesh stuff that your pears are wrapped in. You know the stuff.

Move over Kim, Yeezy has a new muse.

But after a truly insane nine months, most of us had probably forgotten about the Yeezy Foam Runners, but not Kanye West.

You see, the devil works hard but Kanye West works harder.

We already knew they were landing in 2020, but until recently, a release date was unknown.

In an interview with Pharrell Williams for i-D’s Faith In Chaos Summer 2020 issue, Kanye let slip a release date for the Foam Runners.

“The Foam Runners we’re coming out with in June are our first American manufactured items,” he said.

*checks calendar*

That’s this month!

We don’t have a specific release date yet, but considering it’s already June 12, they must be dropping pretty soon.

Obviously, many people were quick to point out the resemblance to crocs (and dildos).

But if you thought these shoes were the ugliest Croc-looking shoes you’ve ever seen, you might want to prepare yourself because the internet is already going nuts for them.

I’m calling it now, these pear mesh-looking shoes are going to be a trend. I guess I’ll see you all in three months when I’m trying to sell my soul for a pair of the shoes I swore I’d never be caught dead in.

