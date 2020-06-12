Kanye West blessed us all by designing quite possibly the ugliest pair of croc-looking shoes known to man last year. And now we’ve finally got a release date (because we all know they’ll sell out instantly).

September 2019 was a much simpler time, when the only thing I had to complain about was these god-awful Yeezys that look like the weird mesh stuff that your pears are wrapped in. You know the stuff.

But after a truly insane nine months, most of us had probably forgotten about the Yeezy Foam Runners, but not Kanye West.

You see, the devil works hard but Kanye West works harder.

We already knew they were landing in 2020, but until recently, a release date was unknown.

YEEZY FOAM RUNNER

LANDING IN 2020 pic.twitter.com/tiG9UQrUbw — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) September 12, 2019

In an interview with Pharrell Williams for i-D’s Faith In Chaos Summer 2020 issue, Kanye let slip a release date for the Foam Runners.

“The Foam Runners we’re coming out with in June are our first American manufactured items,” he said.

*checks calendar*

That’s this month!

We don’t have a specific release date yet, but considering it’s already June 12, they must be dropping pretty soon.

Obviously, many people were quick to point out the resemblance to crocs (and dildos).

yeezy foam runners are just speedy crocs — liz beth (@cheetahthong) June 12, 2020

Those yeezy foamrunners look like an amazing substitute for a dildo — kim (@hornygal6ix9ine) June 10, 2020

But if you thought these shoes were the ugliest Croc-looking shoes you’ve ever seen, you might want to prepare yourself because the internet is already going nuts for them.

Y’all can come at me all y’all want but I’m getting me some yeezy foam runners — addy???? (@MVRTINEZ_23) June 11, 2020

I’m coppin them new yeezy foam runners — Baby Ho (@babyho97) June 11, 2020

The foam runners will prolly b the first pair of yeezys I cop. — Kiare Thompson (@KiareThompson) June 11, 2020

Low key thinking I’m gonna cop the Yeezy Foam Runners ????idk what it is about them but they look comfortable af — Isaac Castillo (@esocktheman) June 11, 2020

I’m calling it now, these pear mesh-looking shoes are going to be a trend. I guess I’ll see you all in three months when I’m trying to sell my soul for a pair of the shoes I swore I’d never be caught dead in.