Gather ’round kids, ‘cos today marks the very first day of the inaugural Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night In (VAEFNI) festival. It’s literally 11 days of fashion and beauty, with a handful of virtual events and even more sales. Think discounts at Zimmermann, Kookai, The Daily Edited, Windsor Smith, and Jo Mercer. Strap in.

If you haven’t heard about the event before, here’s everything you need to know about it.

What exactly is it?

The Vogue fashion festival is dedicated to all things shopping, fashion, and beauty, with Australia’s top designers and industry experts leading the way.

It kicked off today, 22 October, and runs until 1 November, 2020.

The Best Sales & Deals From VAEFNI

Around about 150 brands are taking part in VAEFNI, so there’s a lot on offer. Plus, American Express is also offering members a little extra something that can be redeemed over the course of the festival.

Members who spend $100 or more online at participating retailers, in one or more transactions, will receive a one time credit of $25.

Here’s a peek at the lot.

Aje

Aje has teamed up with natural skincare label Minenssey to gift shoppers a free clay mask exploration set, valued at about $33, with every online order.

This offer is valid today (22 October) and today only.

The Daily Edited

The beaut team at TDE are participating in Vogue’s virtual “spin to win” and “scavenger hunt” events.

Across 10 days, TDE will run daily offers for shoppers with the chance to win a couple of goodies.

Today is SCAVENGER HUNT DAY.

Search the TDE website for five tickets to win a $30 voucher. Not bad, not bad at all.

Visit the TDE website to take part, and make sure to check Instagram for daily updates.

Kookai

It’s 20% off storewide today at Kookai Sydney Central and 30% to 70% off selected styles online.

Gorman

Gorman is 20 to 60% off selected styles.

Princess Highway

Princess Highway is 20 to 60% off selected styles.

Dangerfield

And Dangerfield is also 20 to 60% off selected styles.

Jo Mercer

I literally just bought myself a pair of boots and am kicking myself for it. Anyway, Jo Mercer is 20% off storewide.

Wittner

Fellow shoe label Wittner is 25% off storewide.

M.J. Bale

Take a further 20% off sale items, if you need a new suit or tie.

Ted Baker

30% to 50% off selected styles online.

Aveda

10% off your next order of $50 or more, exclusively online at Aveda.

Zimmermann

Order online using the promo code and receive a Zimmermann gift voucher to the value of 10% of your purchase.

Discount code: ZVOGUE20

Kate Spade New York

20% off storewide!

Calvin Klein Underwear

Take an extra 50% off already reduced styles. You can also buy two and save 40% on all full price Calvin Klein apparel, accessories, and underwear. That’s HOT.

Tony Bianco

Shop 20% off storewide.

Windsor Smith

Shop 20% off storewide.

Other participating brands include alice McCall, Stylerunner, Camilla and Marc, and Armani Beauty.

Find all participating brands here.

Will Vogue be running any events?

Absolutely. Throughout the festival, Vogue Australia will host a slew of free virtual events featuring Aussie designers and beauty experts. Think By Johnny, We are Kindred, Maggie Marilyn, Lyn-Al, and Eleanor Pendleton.

Online events include the Sustainable Wardrobe Overhaul, where you can learn how to build a wardrobe with a lower environmental impact, and learn which sort of fabrics are kinder to our planet.

There’ll also be a virtual David Jones runway show next Friday, 30 October, presented by American Express.

The runway show will feature new season collections from David Jones’ exclusive range of Aussie and international designers.

The theme of the inaugural show is A Place in the Sun, so expect resort, swim, and balmy evening looks.

Also, you can literally shop / suss the looks while you watch the show.

If you’re keen, you need to register to the events ASAP. Check out all the detail here.

Happy shopping!

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.