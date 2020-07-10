Is there anything more joyous than Christmas in July? While real Christmas brings with it your problematic Aunty and that cousin who is way too successful for their own good, all gathered around a table with some warm prawns, the July version is just kitsch and hot ham. MOOD. You’ll need a good ugly Christmas sweater to go with that meal, and Victoria Bitter has you covered for 2020.

Yep, VB have released a fugly Christmas sweater for you to rep while quaffing a nice hot toddy around the fireplace.

The sweater is made locally in Ballarat, VIC from a poly cotton blend, and features tiny knitted Victoria Bitter stubbies and tinnies.

You’d better hurry though. Not only is July almost halfway through, but the sweaters are limited edition – Victoria Bitter won’t be selling ’em forever, so if you want in you’d better get one now.

You can grab your own fugly sweater here.