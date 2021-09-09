I can probably guess that you’re not too busy right now. If you’re bored in lockdown, consider it prime time to start planning a few freedom fits and eased-restriction get-ups so you’re not scrambling for a vibe the second you’re allowed out again.
Luckily for us, TikTokers across the country (and around the world) are currently serving a tonne of upcycled, vintage and hand-crafted looks that are perfect for sparking a little wardrobe inspo.
Besides, it’s 2021, and any excuse to try a new look and make it sustainable gets two thumbs up from us — here are a few to suss out.
There’s a whole community around upcycled sneakers that has completely popped off across the app over the last year. If you’re not keen on being the 11th person at a gathering wearing a pair of all-white Air Force 1s, a customised look like these could take your fit to the next level.
Vintage tees and crewnecks have had their moment for a while now (probably because our burning love for nostalgia never dies), and accounts like @officialvintageclothing could be your go-to if you’re after inspo on how to style a 70s Harley tee or a 90s cartoon graphic jumper.
Or, if you’re too indecisive to decide on one look, you could try your hand at a vintage mystery box like this.
The Queen of Aussie TikTok herself @ebonymaii (aka the Gucci Flip Flops girlie) is also quite the advocate for a thrifted early ’00s look.
Sustainable designers are also giving insight into their creative process too.
If you’re in need of inspo beyond the wardrobe, TikTokers are also upcycling their homewares too. Josh and Matt from Melbourne are your go-to if you’re looking zhuzh up your living space.
There’s also a tonne of local creators making things like these cute little pins and badges that could top off the perfect vintage denim jacket you come across.
There’s never been a better time to support local small businesses like vintage stores and artists who craft bespoke items like pins and embroidered goodies. Considering there’s also no grander feeling than receiving a package in lockdown, nabbing something that’s sustainable or upcycled could amplify that little tingle in your heart and brain (ahem, serotonin) even more.