At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

For all my TWOOBS stans out there, I come bearing good news. The sustainable Aussie shoe label has just dropped a limited edition collection with Piñatex, and they’re everything your extra self could ever want for beach szn and more.

READ MORE Be A Bit Nicer To The Environment With These Simple Sustainable Swaps To Your Daily Routine

Featuring four new adult styles and one new kid’s style, these new metallic pieces are hot off the press, baaaaby. As usual, they’re vegan, 100% carbon neutral and made from TWOOBS’ classic sugarcane EVA and recycled plastics that we all know and love.

But there’s a twist — the new metallic material is made from pineapple leaf fibre which is a byproduct of existing agriculture. This means not only does it create something out of what would have otherwise been waste matter, but it provides additional income streams for farming communities.

The OG+ // Pine-elope Cruz, $179

The convergence of these two iconic brands came about after TWOOBS’ founders (and sisters), Jess and Stef Dadon, moved away from producing metallic shoes because they couldn’t find a metallic material that aligned with their environmental vision. Years on, they have joined forces with Ananas Anam, a certified B-Corp (and the creators of pineapple-based material Piñatex), to bring these very metallic and equally as ethical shoes to you.

“Piñatex is a leader in the sustainable fashion space, we have been watching their work for years and only dreaming of one day being able to collaborate with them,” the sisters said.

“Their thoughtful practices paired with the TWOOBS ethos makes these shoes some of the most environmentally focused on the market, and that’s something we’re endlessly proud of…the silver and gold slides might just be our favourite pair of TWOOBS we’ve ever made.”

If you’re sweating with anticipation by this point, you can check out Piñatex x TWOOBS’ full collection here. They’ve also included four different ‘Thingys’, TWOOBS’ one-of-a-kind thread-on additions, which totally change the look of the shoes in a new squiggly design.

You’ll have to get in quick, though — the collab is a limited edition and available exclusively at TWOOBS from the 27th of October, with free shipping for the first week.

If it’s at this point, you’re looking at your old TWOOBS thinking, “damn, they need an upgrade,” don’t forget TWOOBS offers a take-back program where they recycle customers’ old shoes at the end of their life in exchange for a $10 voucher. Now that’s how you do a sustainable shoe brand!

Happy browsing, friends.