In news that quite literally had me throwing my computer across the room, the sneaker gods at Vans are releasing a The Simpsons range, complete with odes to all of your favourite OG episodes.

As a die-hard fan of the show for decades now, this is legitimately the best thing to happen to my life, well, ever.

The range includes shoes, clothing and accessories featuring iconic moments from the show’s 30+ year career.

There’s no word just yet on exactly when the collection will be hitting shelves, but you can register your interest on the Vans, HYPE DC and Platypus website now, which surely means they’re not ~too~ far away.

The collection is absolutely iconic and I simply cannot stress *just* how excited I am for it to be released. I mean, I would sell my soul to the devil for these shoes.

And to make the collaboration even sweeter, they’ve included some of the best episodes of all time. As somebody who is part-way through ranking every single episode in the show’s existence, I consider myself an expert when it comes to this stuff and can assure you that Mr Plow is one of the all time greatest.

Not to mention, they just look bloody schmick.

But if you’re not feeling a pair of sneakers, maybe a pair of DONUT SLIDES (!!!!) will tickle your fancy?

But don’t fret if you’re not quite ready for these *extra* designs because the range also looks like it’ll provide some subtle odes to the show as well. I mean, who wouldn’t want to wear this jacket 24/7?! ICONIC.

As you’d expect, all of the designs feature that iconic Vans aesthetic that we all know and love with just a hint of that Simpsons flare. Vans X The Simpsons checked socks, anyone?

And don’t even get me started on this goddamn bum bag. The colours! The Simpsons imagery! The matching cap! Ugh!! TAKE MY MONEY!

The only thing I can fault this entire collection on is the fact that they missed the perfect opportunity for grizzly bear underwear and loafers former gophers. But alas, I will settle for Mr Plow sneakers and be grateful about it.

This truly is the gift we all needed

You can already cop a small range of the products on ASOS right now if you’re quick, but we’ll be sure to update you as soon as the full range becomes available.

In the mean time, I’ll leave you with the most iconic song in The Simpsons history, as a little treat.