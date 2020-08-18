Tess Holliday has come out guns blazing against the hype around designer Lirika Matoshi‘s strawberry dress, which is making waves on TikTok and Instagram.

The dress is, undoubtedly, beautiful – which is exactly why model Tess chose to wear it to the Grammys earlier in 2020.

But back then, the glittery gown landed Tess Holliday on worst dressed lists, according to her latest IG post. Now, it’s one of the highest trending fashion pieces in the world.

The dress even has it’s own TikTok hashtag, #strawberrydress, which features loads of women buying and showing off the gown.

Some big-name stars also own the dress, undoubtedly leading to it’s hype – like YouTuber Marzia Kjellberg:

To be fair, this isn’t the designers fault – Matoshi regularly features diverse women on site wearing the dress.

“To sum it up: our society hates fat people, especially when we are winning,” Holliday wrote.