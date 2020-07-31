Taylor Swift has reworked her whole Folklore merchandise after being accused by a Black-owned business of ripping their logo.

Amira Rasool, founder of The Folklore, an online store that stocks luxury and emerging African fashion brands, took to Twitter and Instagram to show their logo, next to the very similar-looking logo used on Taylor Swift’s new album merch.

“Based on the similarities of the design, I believe the designer of the merch ripped off my company’s logo,” she said. “I am sharing my story to bring light to the trend of large companies/celebrities copying the work of small minority-owned business owners. I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked.”

Since the accusation, Taylor Swift’s merch changed subtly, following legal action by Rasool. She made this statement to Instyle:

“My lawyer Eric Ball at Fenwick & West has been in contact with Taylor’s manager Jay Schaudies since mid-day yesterday after they received our letter expressing concern over the merchandise on Taylor’s website. Taylor’s team took swift action to have ”the” removed from all merchandise. I commend her team for recognizing the damage it caused to our brand. I recognize that Taylor has been a strong advocate for women protecting their creative rights, so it was good to see her team is on the same page. It was a great first step and we are in conversation right now with Taylor’s team about the next steps to make this situation right.”

The new merch now reads “Folklore Album” instead of “The Folklore Album”.

Since then, Taylor has commented on Amira’s original tweet.