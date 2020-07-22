To celebrate 125 years in the game, Swarovski is giving you the chance to win one of 125 prize packs worth $500 each.

Kicking off tomorrow, 23 July, Swarovski will introduce the Sparkling Stories Competition in-store. You can absolutely give this one a miss, or skip to the online part, if you live in metropolitan Melbourne or Mitchell Shire

So for one week only, milestone facts about the label’s history will be hidden around participating stores for you to find. Once you have them, head online and fill out the questionnaire for your chance to win one of the prize packs.

What sort of questions can you expect? Well, for example: “In what year was Swarovski’s first ever logo introduced?” and “What Swarovski Crystal effect is inspired by the Northern Lights?” You can find the questionnaire, right HERE.

The prize pack includes Swarovski’s angelic stud pierced earrings, symbolic Evil Eye bangle, swan pendant, crystalline swan pen, key chain, and a seriously spangly notebook.

The competition will wrap up on July 29. Keep an eye on the socials for more details.

All of these goodies are part of Swarovski’s 125 Anniversary collection filled with 28 sparkling items.

The crystal gods will also be planting 125 trees for every day from July to December in Australia to support reforestation efforts. That’s a total planting of 24,000 native trees across the country this year.

You can suss out all the Swarovski goodness online.

