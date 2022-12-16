Sick Of Ending Yr Summer Beach Jaunt W/ A Red-Raw Hairline? This Sunscreen Mist Will Sort Ya

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It’s time to unveil that backyard barbie, get your bathers out, and crack open the seltzers because summer’s on the fkn horizon, folks. ‘Tis the season for cricket down your street with the neighbours, many a rooftop rendezvous, and poolside reads (aka the best time of the goddamn year).

But, while you’re sinkin’ those tinnies, it’s my job to remind you that now’s not the time to skimp on your SPF because the Aussie sun is no joke.

According to Cancer Australia, we’re estimated to have 17,756 new cases of melanoma of the skin that will be diagnosed (10,374 males and 7,382 females) in 2022. If that isn’t scary enough, it’s further estimated that Aussies have a 1 in 17 (or 5.8%) risk of being diagnosed with melanoma of the skin by the age of 85 (1 in 14 or 6.9% for males and 1 in 21 or 4.7% for females). So, lather up, besties.

If ya need help with which sunblock should consider copping, it’s important to consider what you’re after. Are you a lotion lover? Or do you prefer something non-greasy? Are you lookin’ for a full-body slather or just something for ya face? Would you prefer a sunscreen spray for those hard-to-reach places?

If you’re swinging towards the latter of the options, one of the new baddies on the sunscreen block is By Olivia Rae’s Face Shield Antioxidant Suncare Mist.

By Olivia Rae’s Face Shield Antioxidant Suncare Mist, $39.95

Retailing for $39.95, this Aussie-made SPF50 spray sunscreen is said to be a super lightweight, non-sticky mist that offers an invisible finish. That means you can use it as a base for your makeup or even as a little setting spray afterwards if you feel like you need a solid SPF touch-up mid-bottomless brunch (without it making you break out like regular oily sunscreens). Designed for on-the-go use, the easy spray function also offers easy application and reapplication anywhere.

While it’s marketed for the face, I dare say, because it is a spray, you could probably even use it elsewhere, including your hairline, if you’re sick of spending a day poolside and then waking up the next day with a red raw scalp and dandruff-like flakes that last weeks.

This Aussie prod also boasts ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin F, Grape Seed, Milk Thistle, Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, and Chamomile Extract, all of which claim to offer inflammatory properties, moisture retention, hydration and UVA/UVB rays. Oh, and while it comes in a rose dew scent, there’s also a fragrance-free option developed for any of my sensitive skin baddies.

Affirmation Headband, $10

Also, I don’t know if this was on anyone else’s mind, but if you saw that mist and your first thought was, “I do not want to get spray sunscreen in my hair”, By Olivia Rae has thought ahead and retails this handy affirmation headband alongside your spray to keep your SPF where it belongs — on your face. It also doubles as a neat little beauty headband to keep your hair back while doing your makeup or skincare routine.

Interested? You can check them both out here.