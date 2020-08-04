Now that the whole of Victoria has to wear face masks, and many more people around Australia are looking to mask up while out in public, it’s time to look at style options. Just because we’re all wearing masks doesn’t mean we have to look like we’re fresh from a worksite, or that we can’t make stylish face masks a statement item in our daily getup (if we even leave the house, that is.)

There’s no shame in wanting to make your mask work in with your outfit – as long as you’re wearing ones that will actually protect you – so here are a bunch of face masks that are, dare I say it, on-trend or at least a bit chicer than your run-of-the-mill disposable types.

Stylish Face Masks To Wear So You Can Look Slick While Keeping Safe

An international contender to kick things off, these trés stylish Everlane face masks are made from a double-layer knit fabric with cotton-lycra earloops that shouldn’t irritate the backs of your ears as much as straight elastic ones do. A five-pack will set you back $36, and they’re expected to from mid-September. Also being part of the 100% Human range means that 10% of sales gets donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

These Remnant masks are true to their name, because they’re made from remnants of sampling scraps from the KITX label. It’s the first time they’ve ventured into face masks, and these ones also feature layers of luxe Belgium hemp and silk. The linen remnants are from the current designs so you can match them with the full range, or use them as a beaut little statement piece.

Featuring prints of those popular line drawings that Sara Sidari is known for, these chic and stylish linen face masks are easily paired with any outfit. Either grab them on their own or get a three-pack with the black, white, and beige options so you can work it into any look.

They’re made with three layers of material, including an outer pure linen shell, a cotton middle layer, and a softer inner layer of jersey, so your delicate face skin doesn’t get all bunged up.

Understandably hot property, these stylish (and adorable) face masks from Ge.LABEL are currently on pre-order for $29.95 a pop. Made from three layers of cotton fabric and instead opting for fabric ties instead of elastic, these masks also match a bunch of other accessories in the Ge.LABEL range.

Tailor-made from seersucker pre-washed cotton (kinda like a cheesecloth, if you’re leaning into the cottagecore vibe) these masks from E NOLAN also feature an extra pocket inside if you want to pop in a filter for more protection. They’ve also got a sneaky concealed wire across the nose so you can mould them to your face better, and come in a pretty solid range of colours.

If you’re looking to pay it forward while also protecting yourself, HoMie are giving away a mask to someone in need for every one bought. Made from two layers of polyester interlock fabric, these masks are currently on pre-order for express shipping anywhere in Australia before the end of August.

Created from two layers of organic cotton – a ribbed outer layer and a lighter jersey inner – only 350 of these stylish face masks from A.BCH were made, before being put into their core range. Masks are put up for pre-order on Sundays at 9am AEST for 48 hours only (seriously, that’s how popular they are) and are then shipped within two weeks.

Made by a collective in Sydney, ftc is short for ‘flatten the curve’, which wearing face masks will absolutely help to do. Handemade locally in Sydney and made with two layers of 60% linen and 40% cotton, these masks have a mouldable nose piece, elasticated ear loops and a pocket to slip in a replaceable carbon filter if you want.

Made from two layers of high-grade mulberry silk and an inner layer of cotton, the Shhh Silk masks have an added bonus of being a lot more gentle on your skin than other materials. Lots of people have noticed they’re copping acne breakouts after wearing a mask for a long time, and the breathable nature of pure silk can help aid that fun new kind of skin crisis.

These masks are currently on preorder and are expected to ship by mid-August.