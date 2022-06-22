Personalised Skincare Is Popping Up Everywhere, But How The Fk Does It Work?

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When you start on your skincare journey, it can be a long and arduous task. There are hundreds, if not thousands of products to choose from, and when your knowledge of skincare doesn’t really extend beyond your basic face wash, moisturiser, and SPF combo, it can feel seriously overwhelming. Cue: Software Skincare.

Software skincare works with dermatologists to create personalised prescription skincare products (every treatment is made-to-order) that are compounded right here in Australia, and tailored to each customer’s skin concerns.

Each treatment uses clinically-backed ingredients to treat everything from breakouts and fine lines to dullness, and pigmentation and will be shipped directly to your door every two months.

So how does it work? We’re so glad you asked. Like just about everything these days, it’s all done online, so you simply complete the quiz, upload some photos of your skin, and share your skin goals with your online doctor. Then, Software’s derms will prescribe you a custom treatment.

READ MORE Here Are 7 Of The Best Winter Moisturisers If Yr Face Is As Dry As Yr Grandma’s Cracked Heels

Once you start using your new custom skincare, you’ll be able to track your skin’s progress and results with ongoing, follow-up support from your doctor. If something’s not working, or you need to change your formula as your skin changes, Software will help organise an updated formula.

If you’ve already got a pretty gnarly skincare routine in place and you’re just after a treatment to target a specific skincare concern, you can still use your other products in tandem with Software. However, given that Software’s treatment plans use prescription-strength actives, they do recommend you dial it back a bit at the start to see how your skin reacts.

In most cases, vitamin A (the most commonly prescribed ingredient) can’t be used with other active ingredients for the first 3 to 4 weeks. But your Software doctor will provide more in-depth information about incorporating your treatment into your existing skincare routine.

Sounds pretty damn good, huh?! So what’s it going to cost you? Surprisingly very little — the skincare prescription is around $44 a month and they bill and ship every two months, meaning you’ll be billed $88 every second month (and you won’t run out). The best part though — you can cancel, pause, or delay at any time, and there are no cancellation fees.

If you’re keen to learn more about Software skin or want to organise your first consult, you can head to the Software website. Oh, and because we love yas, we’ve managed to wrangle a cheeky discount code (see below for deets) from our mates over at Software, so you can try it for a little less. Ya welcome!

Score 10% off your first Software prescription treatment using the code: ACNE10OFF.