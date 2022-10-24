These Styling Sticks Will Hold Ya Crusty Locks, So Stop Syncing Social Events W/ Yr Hair Wash

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Everyone and their dog has jumped on the slicked-back hair trend after our queen and saviour Hailey Bieber coined it as the hairstyle of the year. And if I’m being honest, as a self-proclaimed crusty queen myself, I’m not complaining about the fact I can now make my three-day-old unwashed hair look chic as fuck whenever I want. Gone are the days when you have to line up your social events with your hair wash schedules, besties.

If you’ve got unruly frizz like me or just struggle to pin those baby hairs in place, the slick-back style is not as easy as just using a styling comb and a hair tie. There’s more to it than meets the eye, which is why I’ve decided to give ya my secret special sauce (aka favourite styling products) when it comes to locking a slicked-back pony or bun down in place.

Now I know what you’re thinking — duh, why not just use hairspray or gel? They are not! the! one! Not only do they make your hair crusty and straw-like, but they can also cause more breakage in the long run.

So, lo and behold, here are my top alternatives…

Tweak Cosmetica Anti-Frizz Flyaway Hair Wand, $23.95

Ladies and gents, this nifty slick stick styler will be your lord and saviour when it comes to taming frizz without leaving any annoying residue. That means you can lock down ya baby hairs tonight and still wear your hair down the next day without looking like a mad scientist fresh out of the lab. The flyaway hair wand also comes with a little mascara-like brush that grabs even the smallest of hairs to ensure no follicle goes untamed.

C+S Sheike Hair Finishing Stick, $22.99

This bougie Hair Finishing Stick is actually one of the cheapest of its kind, retailing for just $22.99. Packed with essential oils, the stick holds back your desired styles while also strengthening and conditioning damaged hair, which isn’t something that’s often prioritised in other hair-gelling products. The gel on this baby is also completely clear, so you can also use it on your brows for a laminated, long-lasting soap brow look.

Perfect Pony Flyaway Serum, $24.95

I recently spied TikTok vlogger @adelemareee using this slick stick, and she said it was the bee’s knees at keeping a neat pony without making your hair go all oily and crunchy. It’s also formulated to protect your locks from any heat damage that it might be exposed to while you’re soaking up rays at the beach for hot girl summer or whatever. It’s tiny, so it’ll fit in your beach bag, car or pocket, too.

Ouai Matte Pomade, $37

When I’m in the mood for major SNATCHED mode, or I want to get my full-glam slicked hair on, this Ouai Matte Pomade is always my first choice because it’s the best one for holding things down all night — especially if you’re not in a position to be reapplying it every couple of hours. It also smells heavenly if you’re into soft, flowery scents. While it’s not as matte as we hoped (because it does leave a very light shine), it’s also not going to make your hair crunchy or straw-like in the way that a gel would.

TIGI Bed Head Hair Stick, $32.98

TikTok, in all its glory, hooked me up to this little hair wax slick stick because, apparently, it’s amazing at grabbing even the smallest of those baby hairs that live right up on your hairline. The way it works is almost exactly like a glue stick — you just go ham up on your front hairline, then run a styling brush through it to smooth out any bumps and get rid of any product build-up. This stick also lasts forever because a little bit goes a long way.

Gummy Hair Wax, $14.99

If you have curl types three through to four, I’m sorry to break it to you, but a basic serum stick is probably not going to lock down your curls in the way you want them to for long-lasting wear. This heavy-duty Gummy Professional styling gel will sort ya, though. Made especially for more voluminous hair types, this ultra-hold gel will tame even the unruliest of flyaways. Lots of people even suggest using a toothbrush to make sure those finer baby hairs are accounted for.

Xtreme Wet Line Styling Gel, $9.95

This Xtreme Styling Gel is another pick for my curly-haired girlies that’s been recommended all over my TikTok feed. According to the videos, this lil’ godsend of a squeezy tube offers an extra-firm hold. It’s also formulated in a way that means it doesn’t leave a real crusty residue on your precious locks.

So, now that you know the insider secrets to turning your three-day-old unwashed, greasy locks into a tight model-off-duty bun, it’s game-over for everyone else. Happy slicking!