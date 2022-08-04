8 Affordable Shapewear Pieces If Death Feels Closer Than Getting Yr Hands On That Skims Dress

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

It has only recently been brought to my attention that I am the antithesis of someone who can consume copious amounts of social media marketing and remain unaffected. I know this because I will completely lap up any ‘Get Ready With Me’ video that lands on my For-You page — to the point I once hunted down the dress @sophadophaa was wearing four seconds in because I convinced myself I needed it immediately.

Toxic? Maybe. But that’s not why I’m here. Today is the day that I stop gatekeeping my new-found knowledge about where you can buy the best Skims shapewear alternatives in Australia — particularly if, like me, you also feel personally victimised by the fact you don’t own the iconic (but always sold out) Skims dress that’s making the rounds on TikTok.

The best part? They’re conveniently also less than half the cost of Skims’ ones if you’re tight on the coin but still want to shop the look for less. You can even get ’em shipped and delivered within the next week or two.

So without further ado, lemme give you the fkn lo-down, besties.

The best Skims alternatives available in Australia

If you like: the Sculpting Bodysuit, $116

Made of top-grade polyester and spandex fabrics, this baddie is super similar to the Skims bodysuit as it’s super soft, lightweight, breathable and, best of all, will make ya look SNAAATCHED as hell. The corset leotard also fits snug on your body and offers no built-in steel bones or wires, making it totally invisible under your outfits. For all my bargain hunters – it even clocks in at less than half the price of the original.

If you like: the Open Bust Bodysuit with Open Gusset, $126

Try: ShaperX Tummy Control Shapewear , from $71.80

This Open Bust Bodysuit is perfect for all my girlies with bigger busts as it allows you to use your own bra instead of trying to find shapewear that offers an in-built cup size. This piece also adopts a 360-degree seamless craft, so it’s totally undetectable under dresses or other clothes. I should mention the Skims version is totally sold out in every size, so this is your best bet for an alternative.

If you don’t like the fact it’s open-gusset, Glassons also has a similar dupe without it for $39.99.

If you like: the Sculpting High Waist Thong, $60

If you’re looking for less coverage in your shapewear – especially if the aim is to wear it under a shorter dress or with pants — this baby will do the trick. It’s a g-string cut, too, which means you don’t have to worry about having a VPL if that’s what you’re into. The bodice is also fitted with high-quality fabric that’s breathable and comfortable enough to be worn all day.

If you like: the Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress, $144

Ah, yes, the iconic TikTok dress that suits literally any body type. And that’s not just my opinion, folks — it only takes five minutes of watching unboxing videos on TikTok to see for yourself that this dress is the ultimate all-rounder and hugs you in all the right places.

If you’ve been fanging for one of your own. This is your best bet.

If you like: the Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, $90

This Skims cotton jersey baddie is sold TF out in most sizes — and it’s not hard to see why. So, your best alternative option is this neat lil’ Glassons number if ya wanna get the look. While it seems to also be sold out online, there’s a bunch still available in stores all over the country.

In the words of one of our writers who got her hands on this baby yesterday, it’s “Comfy. warm?? Holds everything together. Feeling toight like a toiger. Me likey.”

She also went on to say, “if you are a girly with fat honkers, I can comfortably say that this top holds ’em up”.

So, there ya have it, folks. Who am I to argue with the facts?!

If you like: the Fits Everybody High Neck Bodysuit, $108

If you’re after a basic high-neck bodysuit, this baby is a very close match to the iconic Skims number. The highly-rated alternative is breathable, soft, and lightweight but also offers a double-lining to prevent it from being see-through or exceptionally sheer. If you’re not a fan of the beige colour, this one comes in six other colourways, too.

Did someone say the perfect work basic?!

If you like: the Cosy Knit Bralette and Shorts, $198

I know the original Skims version for this is a fluffy loungewear set (which, FYI, is sold out in a bunch of sizes), but this shapewear-esque seamless workout crop and shorts gives me such similar energy we couldn’t help but include it.

If you like: the Lace Pointelle Legging and the Cotton Plunge Bralette, $184

This one also borderline crosses into loungewear territory, but the Skims bralettes and leggings are iconic, so it wouldn’t be a round-up of affordable Skims alternatives if I didn’t add ’em, too.