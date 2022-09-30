Red Rooster, The Superior Chicken Shop, Has Released A Line Of Vintage Style Merch

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mates, we fkn froth when fast food joints start dropping merch. Sure, some of it is bat shit crazy (remember the nuggie uggs?!), but some of it ends up actually being decent. Plus, you can usually give it 12 months, and suddenly that kitschy branded merch is cool, and you’re wearing the shit out of it unironically. You know we’re right. Our latest purchase comes courtesy of Australia’s first and favourite chicken shop, Red Rooster.

To celebrate 50 years of satisfying Aussie chicken cravings, they’ve released a bunch of vintage-inspired merch that’s available for a limited time. The line includes a few pieces of apparel like an oversized t-shirt, trucker cap, tank top, budgie smugglers (yes, you read that right) and some slides, and then more practical items like a vintage cooler, coffee mug, a tumbler, a tote bag, and a neon sign (?). Because what musty share house doesn’t need a massive glowing light declaring their love for their favourite fast food restaurant?

Most of the merch has the restaurant’s classic logo, and the original slogan “RED RED READY” (the more you know?!) slapped on the front of it, so you better be ready to rep your favourite dirty bird restaurant.

Let’s take a geeze at some of the key pieces.

Shop Red Roosters Limited-Edition Vintage Merch Line

Red Rooster Trucker Hat ($29.95) and Red Red Ready Tee ($39.95)

Red Red Ready Tee ($39.95)

Buggie Smugglers ($39.95)

Slides ($34.95)

Vintage Cooler Box ($149.95)

Tbh, we’re red red ready to open our wallets. TAKE OUR MONEY!

As far as fast-food merch lines go, this one’s actually pretty palatable and affordable. Plus, they’ve also got a range of other sick shit like trackies, sunglasses, surf hats, beach towels, enamel tableware and more.

If you’re keen to check it out, you can cop the full range of Red Rooster merch here.