Réalisation Par, the dreamy label you’ve undoubtedly seen on IG a fair few times, is having a sale. It’s 25 per cent off almost everything online, so if you’ve been holding out for a special treat in iso, this might be it.

You might not know the name, but Réalisation Par really is a huge brand on social media. You’ll undoubtedly recognise it as the label behind that red wrap dress everyone wore a couple of years ago. Founded in 2015 by two Aussies, the label has gone on to become a cult fave of many. It’s been worn by the likes of Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Margot Robbie, and Selena Gomez.

Anyway, the sale excludes the Elton John for Réal collection, which isn’t too much of a surprise. But just about everything else has had its price reduced. Naturally, sizes are flying off the virtual rack for specific styles so if you’re keen, get in now. All you have to do is plug in the code ‘FLOWERPOWER’ at checkout. The sale will come to an end this Saturday, 9 May at 7.00am (AEST). Anything you buy using the promo code is eligible for exchange or store credit if you change your mind. But refunds are a no-no.

Réalisation Par is peak romance, tell ya what.

Shop the sale right here. If the prices are a bit too much for you or if you’re more interested in some pre-loved goodies, you can hit up a slew of Réalisation buy / swap / sell groups on Facebook. There are specific groups for specific labels, or there’s Girls Trade Official, where you can find both clothes and drama for an easy price.

(Re: the red wrap dress)