In extremely Qantas news, the airline has teamed up with Aussie designer Martin Grant on a limited edition athleisure-wear collection. Yes, it’s pricey as hell.

The capsule collection, created as part of Qantas’ centenary year celebrations, was inspired by the airline’s iconic logos from throughout history.

It includes cashmere sweaters, a hoodie, sweatshirts, tees, and a beach tote in Qantas’ iconic red and navy palette with some wattle yellow to represent our native floral emblem.

“This collection is all about classic shapes, comfortable styles and materials that are kind on the environment,” Grant, who also designed Qantas’ current uniform, said. “But the hero of the designs are the iconic logos that evoke so many fond memories for Australians.”

The fannnncy goodies can be purchased with Qantas Points or money, whatever floats your boat.

You can grab the lot exclusively from the Qantas Rewards Store from Tuesday 13 October, until sold out.

Here’s a little taste of it.

Cashmere Sweater Winged Roo Yellow, 73,910 points or $425.

The sweater is 100% cashmere and features the 1968 Qantas Winged Roo design in navy and white. I assume it smells like money.

It also comes in navy.

Hoodie Winged Roo, 47,820 points or $275.

Similarly, this hoodie has the same 1968 logo as the cashmere sweater. It’s also 100% cotton.

Sweatshirt Qantas Logo, 43,470 points or $250.

This baby comes in navy as well with the logo in red.

Beach Tote Qantas Logo, 60,860 points or $350.

The price aside (three hundred and fifty dollars), this canvas bag is embroidered with the 1950 Qantas logo, and is made from 100% cotton.

For those interested, Grant is also the designer behind Qantas’ International First Class pyjamas. You know the ones I’m talking about, you’ve definitely seen them before.

Anywho, the airline has released a whole slew of goodies this year to mark its centenary, including a damn coin collection.

The memorabilia range also includes hats, back packs, tote and travel bags, pencil cases, and shirts.

Not gonna lie, this 1000 piece puzzle does look tempting. Love me a puzzle.

The puzzle will set you back 5,210 points or $30, which is the only thing I can afford.

The artwork is based on vintage advertising for the airline from the 1950s, and measures at 50 x 70 centimetres.

You can check out the entire collection, right HERE.