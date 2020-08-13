If you’re running dangerously low on skincare in lockdown, then you might want to suss out Priceline’s boonta sale. It’s up to 40% off skincare, sunscreen, and tanning goodies.

The deal is available both online and in-store, but you’ve got to be quick because things are selling out fast. 

There are some pretty fab deals in there from brands including Avène, La Roche-Posay (!), and Natio. Think facial scrubs, serums, moisturisers, hand cream, and anti-blemish treatments.

Side note: Natio is great if you’re looking for an Aussie beauty label. The team are super dedicated to plant-based skincare and makeup.

Here’s a little sneak peek of what’s on offer.

Natio Spirit Green Clay + Manuka Honey Purifying Face Mask, $10.46

Avène Soothing Radiance Mask, $23.99

Avène has never failed me. It’s pretty much affordable French skincare, what’s to hate?

Skin Physics Oxygen-C Gentle Vitamin C Exfoliating Mask, $3.59

I have a whole stack of these babies at home, and they’re super hydrating, brightening, and smell so good. Not to mention, they’re also great on sensitive skin. I usually a) break out or b) cop a rash after testing something new, but this mask is nothing but kind to my shitty face.

Weleda Skin Food Light, $14.97

There is a very good chance that this will sell out in about five seconds. People froth Weleda.

Nivia Oil in Lotion Coconut & Monoi Oil, $5.99

The sale officially kicked off yesterday, but you’ve still got time to suss everything out.

It ends 11.59pm AEST tomorrow, 14th of August. Shop all the goodness, right HERE.

Image: Instagram / @shaninamshaik