You guys, adored Aussie label P.E Nation and H&M are linking up for a shiny new activewear collection. We’re talking clothes, swimwear, undergarments, and accessories. And by accessories, I mean bum bags.

The collection will feature everything you’ve come to worship about P.E Nation’s extremely cool look, but reimagined in more sustainable fabrics like organic cotton and recycled polyester. It’s activewear meets street style, its comfort with all the bells and whistles, it’s farrshhunn.

As for what kind of activewear you can expect, think leggings, bicycle shorts, shirts, and skirts – the whole kit and caboodle, complete with the brand’s retro vibe in black, white, grey marl, sand, mint green, neon pink, and orange.

P.E Nation flicked us a couple of looks from the new collection, and not going to lie, I’m vibing a lot of it. All of it, really.

Especially these shorts.

I mean, it’s called “Ultimate Shorts” for a reason.

And I LOVE this entire set.

Should I keep going with the collection? I’m going to keep going.

The P.E Nation x H&M collection will be available in stores worldwide from March 5, 2020.