Oodie’s New Shoe Range Is Giving Your Toes A Cozy Winter Treat For Less Than $90

Oodie is, once again, expanding its product offerings. We already have wearable blankets, sleep tees, slippers, pyjamas, dressing gowns and blankets. Now, the cosy brand is adding shoes to its lineup. Yes, you heard that right, Oodie shoes.

Oodie’s new line of shoes is fully intended to be worn outside. Whether you choose to pair them with a wearable blanket or not is up to you. All of the designs feature rubber outsoles, so you can wear them outdoors without ruining them.

Speaking of the designs, Oodie’s new range of shoes features slides, platform slides, puffer boots, sherpa boots, and puffer slip-ons. If this piques your interest, keep on reading to see how you can cop yourself a pair.

Introducing Oodie shoes range

Oodie Two Strap Sherpa Slide

These slides are made with Oodie’s signature sherpa fleece lining, so your feet can be as warm and cosy as the rest of your body. They come in black, white, pink and green. Oodie ($69)

Oodie Two Strap Sherpa Platform Shoes

If you like the idea of the two-strap Sherpa slide but want to be able to take them from day to night, the platform version of these Oodie shoes will help you elevate your look. You can get these in pink or black. Oodie ($79)

Oodie Sherpa Boots

If you’re more interested in some winter shoes, Oodie has also released these Sherpa boots. Like the rest of the shoe range, they come with rubber outsoles, so they can be worn outside. As for colours, these boots come in black, white and khaki. Oodie ($89)

Oodie Puffer Boots

Ever wanted a puffer jacket for your feet? Me neither, but Oodie has made Sherpa-lined puffer boots and they look so comfy. They come in khaki, white and black, so they can match almost any outfit. Oodie ($89)

Oodie Puffer Slip-Ons

If you vibe with the puffer look but want something more casual than a boot, Oodie also has these puffer slides. They’re perfect for running errands during winter and you know they would look slick with a pair of crew socks. These slip-ons come in black, white and pink. Oodie ($89)

