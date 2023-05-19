At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Folks, I don’t know about you, but suddenly it’s so fkn cold that my nipples could cut glass. Winter has well and truly started early this year, and the only thing I wanna be doing is slothing around the house in the world’s snuggliest wearable blanket. So it’s damn good timing that good people over at Oodie are doing a massive buy one, get one free sale to celebrate the brand’s 5th birthday.

Sure, you could split the deal with a friend or your partner, but I’d personally prefer to have two. You know, so I can have them on rotation when one of them is dirty from all the crumbies and liquids I’m likely to spill on it while wearing it for three weeks straight.

If this is the first time you’ve heard of the wearable blanket brand, respectfully, where were you in 2020? Oodie is an Aussie company that makes some of the cosiest oversize hoodies on the market. Each one is made from toasty-warm sherpa fleece on the inside and buttery-soft, Toastytek flannel fleece on the outside.

Blue Tie-Dye Oodie, $84 (usually $84 — save $25)

One of the best parts about this whole buy one, get one free shebang is that your free Oodie is a ~mystery~ Oodie! Fuck yeah!

There’s loads of fun patterns and prints to choose from. For all you pop-culture-obsessed humans, you can get your hands on Little Miss and Mr Men, Harry Potter, Pokemon, My Little Pony and Star Wars themed Oodies.

If you’re on your Aussie battler BS, Oodie also recently launched a collaboration with the AFL to release team Oodies. So you can burrito yourself up in your team colours while screaming at the telly.

For all our foodie friends, you can choose to pop on an Oodie with a whole bunch of delicacies on them, from avos, garlic bread, breakfast foods, and pizza to coffee and candy hearts. The list goes on!

And finally, if you’re a basic binch, (lol me), they have a bunch of plain colours like pink, grey, black and navy.

Once you’ve purchased your Oodie, it’s highly likely that the only time you’ll take that bad boi off is to show. But I hate to break it to you, friends, you still need to wash it from time to time.

Luckily for us, it’s super simple.

When laundry time does come around, it’s important to hand or machine wash your Oodie in cold water. If you’re chucking it in the machine, make sure a gentle cycle is selected and that you only use mild detergents like the ones you use for wool or silk. Then, all you have to do is hang it out to dry. As tempting as it is, avoid popping it in the drier.

Oh, and did we mention they’re also slashing some prices at the moment alongside the 2-for1 deal? You can save yourself up to $84 on single Oodies and up to $359 on bundles.

Sounds like all that’s left to do is add one to our carts and let sloth life ensue.

You can check out Oodies full range and the buy one, get one free sale here.