A Buncha Folks Told Us Their *Interesting* Fashion Choices During Winter & It’s A Ride

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with MYER to take your winter fashion game to the next level.

Winter, that cruel mistress. I’ve been getting around my house in about fifteen layers, earmuffs and all, looking like the Michelin man, and I’m *still* freezing. You know that kinda cold that seeps into your bones? If you’re from Melbourne, I know you feel me.

Am I right folks? *taps mic*

Desperate for help, I turned to my sweet colleagues in the office for their best winter fashion takes. Perhaps they will be able to help me thaw out my toes while looking fabulous at the same time.

“Speaking of layers, thermals are a lifesaver during winter. You can be as fashionable as you like on your outer layers but underneath your thermals will keep you toasty as.” – Patrick

Thermals are so much more chic these days than they were when you had to get them for school camp. They’re thinner but just as warm, and in cute neutral colours – you could even wear this Reserve tee under a jumper or jacket if you wanted.

“I wear shorts to the office regardless of how cold it is because certain *other* coworkers (aka all of them) like to crank the heating up to Hell On Earth°C. They can put on warmer clothes, I can’t take my pants off without it becoming a HR issue.” – Louis

I know many men who are committed to the year-round short. I’m not sure what that’s about but it seems to be a guy thing. Go off I guess!

Also you could always pop some thermals on underneath your shorts just in case the office heater is broken that day.

“Scarves used to be synonymous with that flimsy neck string every 00s and 10s Disney star would wear as a farshun accessory (photo attached) but they’re deadset useful. I’m sure anyone who lives in places where it hits zero degrees on the reg would think this is common knowledge, but Aussies, start whipping out your thick scarf. We swear you’re not gonna look like an extra in Camp Rock 2.” – Dan



a real fashion moment

I love this scarf by Blaq because it’s a great example of ‘pulling an outfit together’. Plus it’s giving, like, intellectual but broody Cambridge student heading into a lecture or poetry reading. In other words, a slay!

“I’m currently sitting on the floor in direct sunlight wearing all black and sunhat to attract the heat.” – Alex

Now this one’s for the fashionistas slash big brain geniuses. We all know black attracts heat (and white reflects it) so why not cover yourself in black and absorb the sun like a photosynthesizing plant?

“Wearing a long sleeve shirt underneath a t-shirt is not just for eboys, it’s a good way to layer and if you opt for a bit of a mesh or sheer number underneath you’ll assert Depop dominance amongst your coworkers.” – Ella

“No matter how cold it is, I refuse to wear long sleeves under a jacket. It makes me claustrophobic and I hate how it feels.” – Adam

Long sleeves under a jacket seems to be a particularly contentious tidbit, but lemme tell ya – cop one Melbourne winter and you’ll be long-sleeve layered up until kingdom come.

Feeling inspired? Check out MYER’s huge range of menswear right here.