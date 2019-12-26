Merry Boxing Day to Odell Beckham Jr. and Odell Beckham Jr. only, whose Grinch-inspired Nike cleats have sparked joy in my usually dormant heart. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver sported the furry festive footwear during pre-game warmups at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens over the weekend, and I haven’t stopped thinking about them since.

I mean, seriously, look at them and tell me your heart doesn’t also explode into a million tiny Grinchy pieces.

The one-of-a-kind Christmas edition of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleats features candy-cane detailing THAT LIGHTS UP, Grinch’s trademark fur and a tiny Grinch heart on the heel, among other trademark Grinchy pieces.

READ MORE Netflix Announced What Time 'You' Will Drop In Each State Today So Plan Your Naps Accordingly

I absolutely have no idea about football, let alone American football, nor do I have any intention to ever use cleats in any sporting context, but, in spite of this, I want these Grinchy cleats right this very second, and I’m willing to throw all of my monies in their direction. I think that’s testament to how truly magical these pieces of art are.

I want them for Sunday bottomless brunch. Or church. Or bed.

I’d wear them humbly, and love them endlessly.

Odell, I’ll DM you my postal address. Thank you sincerely in advance.