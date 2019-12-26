Merry Boxing Day to Odell Beckham Jr. and Odell Beckham Jr. only, whose Grinch-inspired Nike cleats have sparked joy in my usually dormant heart. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver sported the furry festive footwear during pre-game warmups at FirstEnergy Stadium against the Baltimore Ravens over the weekend, and I haven’t stopped thinking about them since.

I mean, seriously, look at them and tell me your heart doesn’t also explode into a million tiny Grinchy pieces.

(Image: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The one-of-a-kind Christmas edition of the Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro 3 OBJ Uptempo Cleats features candy-cane detailing THAT LIGHTS UP, Grinch’s trademark fur and a tiny Grinch heart on the heel, among other trademark Grinchy pieces.

(Image: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

I absolutely have no idea about football, let alone American football, nor do I have any intention to ever use cleats in any sporting context, but, in spite of this, I want these Grinchy cleats right this very second, and I’m willing to throw all of my monies in their direction. I think that’s testament to how truly magical these pieces of art are.

I want them for Sunday bottomless brunch. Or church. Or bed.

I’d wear them humbly, and love them endlessly.

Odell, I’ll DM you my postal address. Thank you sincerely in advance.

Image: Getty Images / Kick Irwin