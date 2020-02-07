You’ll be hard-pressed to pass a newsstand without seeing at least one member of the Kardashian clan sprawled across the cover of a magazine.

The gals have collectively graced the covers of a ton of ‘yuge international titles from Vanity Fair to Vogue and they’ve just added another to the list: Architectural Digest.

In the issue, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s super sterile-looking home is put on display, from their hallowed halls to their lush pool to their kiddies’ rooms.

North West’s pretty pink nest, in particular, has gained a lot of traction online ‘coz it’s just so darn gorgeous.

The pink pantones, the butterfly bed, the matching carpet – INSPIRED.

I’d almost go as far as to say that Northy’s bedroom has gone viral as I’ve seen it popping up all over social media, like, more so than the AD cover itself.

While it’s obvious that Kimye would hire interior designers and stylists to help them tizz up their home, there’s a chance that whoever helped them with Northy’s bedroom low-key knocked off the concept.

Popular decor Insta @decorhardcore shared a snap of a bedroom back in 2018 that looks identical to North’s room, only it’s a slightly different shade of pink.

While it’s unknown which lucky youngster owns this room or who designed it, there’s no doubt that Kimye were at the very least inspired by this room, but tried to pass it off as if it were their idea.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stealing design ideas without crediting the creator? Look, I’m not surprised, just disappointed.