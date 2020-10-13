Mates, a handful of Nike goodies are 40% off right now! If you’ve been holding off on that new pair of workout shorts or running shoes, we dare say it’s finally time to treat yourself.

A slew of Nike products have had their prices slashed to celebrate Amazon Prime Day this week. Think all sorts of tops, shorts, shoes, and accessories. Prices vary depending on sizes, so make sure you toggle between the different sizes to get that sweet discount.

For example:

Nike Australia Women’s Miler Short-Sleeve Running Top.

Nike Flex Experience RN8 Men’s Running Shoes.

Nike Australia Women’s Pro Short-Sleeve Top.

Nothing like some quality active gear to get you back in the mood for a run hey?

Nike Australia Men’s Fast 4” Running Shorts.

You can check out all the sales right HERE.

Nike isn’t the only massive brand on sale during Prime Day, however. There are deals across a bunch of Amazon devices, electronics, video games and consoles, kids stuff, home and kitchen, food and drink, pet goods, and beauty.

For those unfamiliar, Amazon Prime Day is this massive sales event that Amazon originally birthed to celebrate its 20th anniversary back in 2015.

The event didn’t hit our shores until 2018 though. It might’ve appeared on your radar last year after Taylor Swift headlined a full-on concert for Amazon Music, which also featured SZA, Becky G, and Dua Lipa. Just casually, you know?

If you’re keen to take part, you need to sign up to become an Amazon Prime member, which runs at $6.99 per month in Australia, or $59 a year.

Amazon Prime Day kicks off at exactly, exactly, 12:00am AEDT on Tuesday, October 13th. The sale will run through until 11:59pm AEDT on Wednesday, October 14. A couple of global deals – gotta love time zones – will continue until Thursday, October 15.

PEDESTRIAN.TV‘s editors independently choose and write about products and other stuff we love and think you’ll froth on, too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a cut of the revenue from any purchase you make based on our recs. Happy buying.