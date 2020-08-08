As much as it pains me to say it, mullets have well and truly made a comeback, baby. And in the month of September, your business in the front, party in the back haircut can serve more than just fire looks as part of the Black Dog Institute’s ‘Mullets For Mental Health’ campaign.

It’s 2020 and everyone is rocking a mullet. Regardless of your gender, you can probably still rock a mullet. Seriously, the cool girls on TikTok are doing it so now I’m convinced it’s ~trendy~.

Black Dog Institute is asking you (yes, YOU) to rock a mullet for the month of September to help raise funds for much-needed mental health research.

“Your mullet will help us drive real change through ground breaking research into the early detection, prevention and treatment of common mental health disorders,” the website reads.

As it currently stands, suicide is the leading cause of death among Australians aged 15-44. And to make matters worse, as many as 60% of Aussies aren’t reporting symptoms of mental illness, which is a huge concern for the safety and wellbeing of you and your mates.

You can either sign up alone, or make a mullet crew with your mates. Honestly, why not get all your coworkers together and turn the office into your own personal mullet fest?

So why not rock a mullet (either stylish or filthy, I won’t judge) and do your bit for mental health research? Not to mention, we’re all trying to flatten the coronavirus curve, so even if it looks shit, you can just stay home and forget about it! There really isn’t a better time to cut a mullet than right now.

Go on, do it.

If you’re keen to sign up, or donate to a mullet-grower, you can check out the Black Dog Institute website here.