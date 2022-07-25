At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I’m not sure who needs to hear this, but it’s bloody cold out there. Frosty business. And if you’re anything like me, you have absolutely no winter clothes to wear because well, we spent the last two winters basically not allowed outside. Enter the Mr Simple x Steve McQueen men’s winter collection.

After huge success with their summer collaboration, Mr Simple has again collaborated with one of the biggest style icons of the 60s and 70s. In case you’re feeling a bit lost, McQueen starred in films The Great Escape and Bullitt, was the highest-paid actor at one time and was the only man ever to be nominated for an Academy Award and inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame.

He also had the nickname “King of Cool” which is much better than some of the shit I was called in high school.

The Mr Simple x Steve McQueen collection features winter staples that the racer made iconic including a cord blazer and pleated pants, a western shirt for layering, a cable knit jumper and a classic fleece adorned with his racing number on the back.

Keep scrolling to see our picks.

A cable knit always gets the job done, and you’ll struggle to find colours that oatmeal doesn’t look great with. It’s the same design that McQueen wore when filming on the set of The Thomas Crown Affair.

Divine. Stand out from a sea of suits or dress up an otherwise casual tee in this 70s-inspired cord blazer. You’ll be pleasantly surprised by the versatility, me thinks.

Want a black jumper that’s not just another plain black jumper? This one provides the versatility of a staple piece while still being different to the rest with a surprise number two on the back. I realise how that sounded. It’s inspired by a tee McQueen wore in The Thomas Crown Affair.

Ooft, love a chino. These ones have pleated accents for a more tailored look, combined with cord fabric and a tobacco hue that’ll step up your fit.

Check out the rest of the Mr Simple x Steve McQueen winter range here.