8 Of The Best Face Moisturisers For Winter If You’re Sick Of Dry Patches Ruining Your Makeup

We want our skin to be unbothered, moisturised, and happy. But, instead, we are in the throes of winter, and if we sit still enough, we swear you can feel the moisture being sucked out of your skin. Between slogging it out in the crisp winter air on our morning commutes, going in and out of heated offices and apartments (if you’re lucky to own/run a heater), and the scolding hot showers we’re all taking, our skin is really going through it. Unless, of course, you’ve found your ride-or-die face moisturiser.

If you’re yet to find your hydrating hero, we’re here to help. We’ve chatted to some dermatologists to find the best winter face moisturisers on the Internet, so your skin doesn’t have to suffer.

And while finding a good winter skincare routine is important, it’s even more important to make sure you’re still using an SPF because UV still exists, even on the cloudiest of days.

So, what should we be looking for in a winter moisturiser?

As the temperature drops it can start to wreak havoc on your skin barrier, which means that your skin dries out a lot quicker than usual. Try swapping your regular moisturiser for one loaded with heavy-hitting hydrating ingredients.

“Investing in a moisturiser with hyaluronic acid is a good call because it holds almost 1000 times its weight and water in the skin,” says Dr Shyamalar Gunatheesan, an Aussie dermatologist.

If you’re someone with a skin condition like eczema, psoriasis and broken capillaries, the signs and symptoms can be exacerbated during the colder months, so it’s important to find the right moisturiser for your skin.

And what should we avoid in a winter moisturiser?

Dr Gunatheesan advises that while it’s fine to opt for a heavier face moisturiser as it starts to cool down outside, you should avoid going for something too heavy (e.g. moisturisers with occlusive ingredients like petroleum jelly, mineral oil, silicone, lanolin and waxes) unless you’ve got severe eczema or a barrier dysfunction, as these tend to congest the pores.

So, let’s get into it, shall we?

The best daily moisturisers for winter

Best overall face moisturiser: KIEHL’S Ultra Facial Cream

This iconic moisturiser is uniquely formulated for all skin types — even sensitive skin. According to the brand, with each application (day or night) the skin is left twice as hydrated, even in the driest areas. So those little dry patches that keep ruining your beat will be gone asap! Shop Kiehl’s, $66

Best moisturiser for dry skin: Avène Hydrance Rich Hydrating Cream

We love a little something that we can find at good ol’ Priceline or Adore Beauty. Not only does this Avène face moisturiser have calming properties to alleviate stubborn dryness, but it’s also super hydrating without being all greasy and thick. Shop Adore Beauty, $57.99

Best moisturiser for oily skin: Glossier Priming Moisturizer Balance Oil-Control Gel-Cream

Formulated specifically for oily and combination skin, Glossier’s Priming Moisturizer Balance is a fast-absorbing, lightweight gel-cream moisturiser that balances oil without sucking the life out of your skin. Shop Glossier, $43

Best moisturiser for sensitive skin: La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+

Dr Gunatheesan gives top ratings to La Roche Posay’s range of moisturisers (another chemist brand, FTW), so if you’re looking for something fairly affordable, that also doubles up as a primer for underneath your makeup (IYKYK), snap this baby up fast, besties. Shop Adore Beauty, $33.56 (usually $41.95)

The best luxury moisturiser: Rationale #5 The Gel Crème

While Rationale is more of a higher-end brand (as you can tell by the price point), it ends up being semi-cost-effective because a little goes a long way. Thanks to its gel creme texture, it’s also super lightweight, but don’t let that deceive you – Dr Gunatheesan assures us it is still ace at generating skin renewal and optimal hydration. Shop Rationale, $202

The best affordable moisturiser: Cetaphil Moisture Cream

Cetaphil not only does good skincare, but they sell it at good prices too. This Moisturising Cream is still one of the best we’ve found and it’s under $10. Shop Cetaphil, $7.99

The best moisturiser for anti-ageing: Triple Lipid Restore 242 Anti-Ageing Moisturiser

Ageing is natural and happens to all of us, but the more you look after your skin while you’re young (wear your SPF, damn it!), the better off your skin will be over the years. If you’re already noticing your skin looking dull, dry and sad, it might be worth investing in a moisturiser like Skinceuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2. We say investing because it’s exxy. But it has a job to do. Ideal for all skin types, it helps replenish the lipids in our skin, keeping it healthy, hydrated, and bouncy while restoring the skin barrier. Shop SkinCeuticals, $214

Best moisturiser if you wanna look like a glazed doughnut: CeraVe Advanced Repair Balm

Skin so glazed Hailey Bieber would approve. While this one won’t be as good for oilier, combination skin since it contains petrolatum, it’s perfect for those who have given their skin barrier hell over the last few months. It was formulated to repair, restore and protect dry, damaged skin. It can be used on face, body, lips, hands, elbows, knees, feet, and heels. All the good bits. Shop CeraVe, $17.99

What about serums? Exfoliants? Should we add any of those to the mix?

Some extra serums never go astray in the winter chill. Dr Gunatheesan personally recommends stepping up more usage of your vitamin B3 serum or a niacinamide serum morning and night to help with barrier impairment.

“These will go on first because serums are technically lighter weight, and then you would lock in a face moisturiser by tapping that on to seal the serum,” she says.

RE: exfoliants, your skin is obviously quite sensitive at this time of year, so we’d recommend choosing a chemical exfoliant over a physical exfoliant as it helps to avoid stripping your barrier and causing further irritation.

A chemical exfoliant works on a deeper level by breaking down the bonds between your skin cells and penetrating further into the skin than a physical exfoliant can. This allows better absorption of your serums and moisturisers.

And with that, happy moisturising! Here’s us wishing you a flake-free winter. If you still need more help in the dry skin department, though, head here for some more tips.

Image Credit: Glossier / SkinCeuticals / CeraVe / Kiehl’s / Rationale