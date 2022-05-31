In case you haven’t noticed, online women’s clothing brand Missguided’s website has just… disappeared.

The sites’ servers are down and angry customers have taken to the internet to beg the company for updates on their orders.

Well, it turns out Missguided has fallen into the dreaded clutches of administration after it failed to secure a rescue bid that would have saved it from the brink of collapse.

Boohoo, Asos and JD were all looking into buying the company but none of them could reach a deal. So, until it finds a buyer, Missguided has had to call in administrators from Teneo.

The UK company still plans to trade until it finds a new buyer.

According to The Guardian, Missguided has made 80 staff redundant and owes suppliers millions of dollars.

Some of Missguided’s suppliers said they haven’t been paid for months. Others said they were asked for a 30 per cent discount on orders already agreed on, which put them in a pretty precarious position.

“This is completely unethical,” one factory owner said, claiming he hasn’t been paid since April and is owed more than $3 million AUD.

“I am absolutely disgusted.”

Multiple factory owners told The Guardian they’d had to send workers home or make them redundant because they could no longer afford to pay them.

It’s not just Missguided’s suppliers that have been left in the dark. Customers have complained online that they haven’t been receiving refunds. Others claimed they paid for next day delivery but still received late packages.

While things are looking pretty dire, Teneo’s managing director Gavin Maher reckons the brand can still pull out of this.

“The retail trading environment in the UK remains extremely challenging,” he said, but Missguided has “a high level of interest from a number of strategic buyers”.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

