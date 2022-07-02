Groups of well-dressed lads in suits are getting together to see the hottest flick of the season — Minions: The Rise of Gru. Aside from the fact this is hilarious and ridiculous in equal portions, we gotta ask: how on earth did this come about?

If you’ve spent any amount of time on TikTok this past week or so you may have gazed upon one of these viral AF vids.

The formula is pretty standard. A bunch of dudes dressed in suits walk into the cinema and purchase a boat-load of tickets to Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Once inside the cinema they either cheer loudly at the screen or sit with their hands together but with only their fingers touching (think Mr Burns saying “excellent”).

The whole operation is truly a sight to behold. Gucci? More like Grucci. We stan the suits.

The most likely precedent for this behaviour involves the recent cinema release Morbius starring Jared Leto and its subsequent memification.

After it was released in cinema, Morbius became a bit of a gag on social media.

The joke phrase “it’s morbin’ time” was repeatedly referenced on Twitter despite not being a line in the actual film.

the best part of Morbius was when he said "IT'S MORBIN' TIME" and morbed all over those guys — Rata ✨ (@RANK10YGO) April 2, 2022

what if we kissed in front of the walmart morbius bluray display pic.twitter.com/CGX2PfAs9e — staid (@staidindoors) June 19, 2022

Flash forward to the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru and the internet has embraced the film with similar meme-driven energy to that of Morbius.

However, there is one key difference — in addition to memeing the crap out of it, people are actually BUYING tickets to Minions.

In this day and age it’s nearly impossible to predict what will and won’t become a meme.

However in my humble opinion, those little yellow boys are fresh AF and the theme song for Minions: The Rise of Gru (the one featured in all the TikToks) fkn slaps.

Long live king Gru and his lil’ army of minions.