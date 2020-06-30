Mecca are having an absolutely WILD mid-year sale right now. Like, properly wild. 50% off heaps and heaps of luxe brands like Nars, Hourglass and more kinda wild.

Basically, the beauty brand has slashed prices across all the major brands, and while this usually just means you can cop a totally useless hot pink eyebrow pencil for $20, this time they’re not here to fuck spiders.

Hourglass, Nars, Urban Decay – gang is quite literally all here, and with products at 50% off that have scored some primo ratings from the Mecca online community.

Sadly, because Mecca is, well, MECCA – it’s all selling out quick-sticks. But there are still a few bargains to be had.

Here are our picks.

The sale is online only, so if your fave product is out of stock, sorry but you lost, like when you “play” eBay. Here’s hoping Mecca starts slashing prices in stores too, I guess?