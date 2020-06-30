Mecca are having an absolutely WILD mid-year sale right now. Like, properly wild. 50% off heaps and heaps of luxe brands like Nars, Hourglass and more kinda wild.

Basically, the beauty brand has slashed prices across all the major brands, and while this usually just means you can cop a totally useless hot pink eyebrow pencil for $20, this time they’re not here to fuck spiders.

Hourglass, Nars, Urban Decay – gang is quite literally all here, and with products at 50% off that have scored some primo ratings from the Mecca online community.

Sadly, because Mecca is, well, MECCA – it’s all selling out quick-sticks. But there are still a few bargains to be had.

Here are our picks.

Urban Decay The Illuminizer, $55 down to $27.50
Too Faced Natural Lust Eyeshadow Palette, $86 down to $43
Urban Decay Naked Skin Foundation, $65 down to $32.50
Too Faced Melt-Off Mascara, $29 down to $14.50
Nars Audacious Lipstick, $52 down to $26
Mecca Max 5 Minute Pocket Palette, $28 down to $14
Urban Decay Afterglow Highlighter, $42 down to $21

The sale is online only, so if your fave product is out of stock, sorry but you lost, like when you “play” eBay. Here’s hoping Mecca starts slashing prices in stores too, I guess?

