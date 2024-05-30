I Tried All Of MCoBeauty’s New Products To Find Out Which Dupes Are Better Than The Original

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to affordable dupes, there’s one Australian brand that springs to mind — MCoBeauty. The brand creates “on-trend” beauty products without the luxury price tag, which, in this economy, is a lifesaver. While I do love splurging on makeup and skincare, I can’t really afford to do it as much as I’d like.

So, rather than spending frankly ridiculous amounts of money on lip oils and cheek tints, I was given the opportunity to try out MCoBeauty’s latest range of products, which includes lip balm, gloss, oil, fragrance mist and more. Previously, the brand has made dupes of products from the likes of Charlotte Tilbury and Tarte, but this new drop has a huge focus on lip products.

Without further ado, here’s what I loved (and didn’t love) from the new MCoBeauty range.

MCoBeauty Products

Golden Glow Lip Oil

I am OBSESSED with this MCoBeauty lip gloss oil. It’s a dupe of the Gisou Honey Infused Shimmer Lip Oil and as far as I’m concerned, it ticks every box while also being $37 cheaper. It feels amazing on the lips and smells like honey. 10/10, no notes. Shop MCoBeauty, $16

Summer Daze Tinted Lip Oil

This is MCoBeauty’s dupe of the Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil and honestly, it’s just as good as the real thing imo. The formula isn’t sticky, but still has a high-shine finish. It comes in the same shades as the SF version, but without the hefty price tag. Colour me impressed. Shop MCoBeauty, $18

Summer Blush Cheek and Lip Cream

Okay, I’ve gotta say, this is probably my second favourite product from MCoBeauty’s new drop. This cheek and lip cream goes on beautifully. It’s smooth, creamy and sheer, so you can build it up if you’d like. I’m definitely adding this one to my morning makeup routine. Shop MCoBeauty, $20

Super Pen 4-in-1 Liner

Four-in-one pen liners are great for easy touch-ups on the go. So, of course MCoBeauty had to release its own version. It features an eyebrow pencil, lip liner, highlighter and eyeliner in one. While it is super convenient, I found the pencils inside weren’t very high quality, but for $18, it’s a great product. Shop MCoBeauty, $18

Hyaluronic Lip Balm

This dupe of the Kosasport LipFuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm doesn’t glide on as smoothly as the original, but besides that, it feels great on the lips and is super moisturising. Shop MCoBeauty, $18

Lip Whip Intense Repair Balm

This lip balm has a thick and creamy formula for intense hydration. It is quite sticky and you do need to use your fingers to apply it, which can be inconvenient if you’re using it on the go. It can also be used as a lip mask because of this. Shop MCoBeauty, $18

Overnight Lip Mask

The beauty product of the moment is Laneige’s Lip Sleeping Mask. MCoBeauty’s dupe of the rich, moisturising mask is fantastic and comes in similar scents as the original. Shop MCoBeauty, $18

MicroBrows Ultra-Fine Crayon

Sometimes, all you need is a good, reliable eyebrow pencil and spoolie, and MCoBeauty absolutely hit the mark. The pencil is perfectly thin and a great consistency. Shop MCoBeauty, $18

Shimmer Lip Plump 4-in-1 Hydrating Lacquer

This MCoBeauty sheer plumping lip gloss is probably the most comfortable plumper I’ve ever used. Rather than the hot feeling you get from plumpers, this one makes your lips feel cool, which is a refreshing change. Shop MCoBeauty, $18

Essential Fragrance Roll On Collection

For $42, these roll-on scents from MCoBeauty are based on the fragrance mist collection and is worth the money. The scents don’t last too long (around five hours), but the easy application and small size is ideal for keeping in your bag. The scents are dupes of the Sol de Janeiro body mists, and while they don’t last quite as long, individually, they retail for $10 cheaper than the real thing. Shop MCoBeauty, $42

Loose Powder Cool and Set

This loose powder is enriched with skincare ingredients like Vitamin E and Hyaluronic Acid, so it sets your makeup without drying it out. While the formula has a nice texture that feels good on the skin, it doesn’t come with an applicator and is only available in four lighter shades, with the darkest being ‘natural medium’. Shop MCoBeauty, $28

Image credit: Courtney Borrett