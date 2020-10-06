Heauxs of the city unite, no longer must we don our masks and run the risk of ruining the fit. No more shall we suffer at the hands of forgetting our masks at home. Thanks to some ingenuity in the field of fashion, your mask can now be your fit. No longer must we separate the two.

Yep, you read that right, I’m talking turtlenecks but upgraded just an extra bit so that they cover the mouth and nose. The future is here and we are but its humble servants, begging for but a crumb of such lewk creativity.

The dress has already appeared out and about on the likes of Lottie Moss, sister of Kate Moss, who was spotted in the mask dress while running some errands about town. It has to be said though, I don’t think the dress is actually all that COVID-safe, but hey it’s still hot.

Since seeing the photo I now lust for the opportunity to pick up eggs and bread from the local Woolies in my long sleeve mask bodycon dress.

You’d think that after all this time in quarantine we would have seen something like this by now. Emmys? All those music awards that went down? Nobody even thought of pulling the ultimate 2020 fashion statement by incorporating their mask into their dress? I am truly stunned.

The good news is that PrettyLittleThing is selling this exact dress, and it’s only $25 right now, so you better get shopping if you hope to absolutely STUNT at your next fashionable soirée.

The website describes the dress as follows:

“This dress is perfect for those nights with the dolls. Featuring a black jersey material with long sleeves, a figure-hugging fit and a mask detail. Style this with strappy heels and simple accessories to complete the look.”

Not long ago, the mask dress fully sold out in every size, but is slowly starting to restock. I for one am not surprised at this fact, for if I was given the chance I’d buy at least 6 for me and the squad to wear when the clubs reopen in circa 2022.

Until then, I am going to get my hands on one of these and hit up the CBD so the people have something to look at.