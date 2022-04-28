Here’s some dandy news, folks. There’s an opportunity to be a good human this weekend and yes, there’s something in it for you too.

Make-A-Wish Australia is hosting a massive warehouse sale from this Friday, April 29, all the way through to Sunday, May 1 at Melbourne’s Clifton Street Market. There’s quite the designer lineup on board – big brands like sass & bide, By Johnny, MAURIE + EVE, Dr Denim + more are all slapping huge discounts on their ranges to help raise money for Make-A-Wish, which grants life-changing wishes to critically ill kids.

If you’re wondering what percentage of the sales go towards granting life-changing wishes, I’ll tell you right now it’s the full 100%. All of it. Now we’re talking.

Influencers have also donated for the occasion, and it warms my cold, dead heart to know their #gifted items are not being resold on Depop for a personal profit. Their donations include clothes, unopened beauty products, accessories, shoes and more, all of which will be available for purchase along the designer goods.

As someone who has spent the last two winters inside, the good lord knows I need some clothes that enable me to go outside without freezing my tits off. I actually went to one of these Make-A-Wish sales back in 2018 and it was the best. I bought a Lover dress and jumper for $30 in total.

See the deets below.

Clifton Street Market, 41-43 Clifton Street, Prahran, Melbourne

Friday 29 April: 8am – 7pm

Saturday 30 April: 10am – 4pm

Sunday 1 May: 10am – 1pm