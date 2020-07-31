You know what would make this absolute dumpster fire of a year slightly less shit? Free lipstick. And thankfully, MAC Cosmetics are answering our prayers by slinging a free full-size lipstick with every purchase to celebrate National Lipstick Day.

I mean, what better way to celebrate National Lipstick Day (which is apparently a holiday we celebrate now) than with a free lippie? Who doesn’t love free shit?

Considering they have more than 200 different shades of the stuff, it’s pretty hard to deny the fact that MAC Cosmetics are experts when it comes to lipstick. They’re also no strangers to slinging free shit whenever they get a chance, and I’m pleased to inform you that they’re back at it again.

Shoppers have the choice between Hug Me (a flesh pink with a lustre finish), Marrakesh (a warm, reddish, brick brown with a matte finish) and Brave (pink-beige with white pearl with a satin finish) with any purchase made until August 2.

To sweeten the deal, they’ll also chuck in a matching lip pencil if you purchase two or more products. You know, because why have ONE freebie when you can have two?

Both the lipsticks and lip pencils currently retail for $30 each, so you’re literally getting $60 worth of value when you purchase any two products.

The promotion isn’t exclusive to full-priced products, so you can pick up a few products in their 30% off sale AND get $60 worth of freebies as well. A deal really doesn’t get much sweeter than that, does it?

A small list of exclusions apply, including Mini M·A·C, Viva Glam, gift card purchases, appointment bookings and selected accessories.

You can pick up your free lipstick at one of the following retailers:

• Maccosmetics.com.au

• All M·A·C Freestanding store locations (excluding Airport locations within Australia)

• All Myer store locations and myer.com.au

• All David Jones stores locations and davidjones.com.au

• Adorebeauty.com.au

The promotion runs until August 2, unless sold out earlier, so if you’re keen to snag some free lipstick, you’d better be quick.

