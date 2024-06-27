Lynx Has Dropped A New Range & It Might Just Be The Cheap Dupe For Your Expensive Cologne

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Lynx to let you know about its new range of deodorant.

Have people been sending you variations of this TikTok and saying, “You.”

Damn, that must be embarrassing. You lil’ stinker.

Thankfully, you don’t need to be like Jeremy Fragrance and bathe yourself in thousands of dollars worth of perfume to smell good. Nor should you have to break the bank to get your hands on a fragrance just to smell pleasant. Thankfully, the scent gods over at Lynx have launched a new Fine Fragrance collection to help you pull up to any function stench-free.

Don’t believe me? I understand your hesitation. I, too, remember going through high school where people would douse themselves in deodorant like a car wash to cloak an overwhelming body odour. But we’re older and smarter now, and know that a little goes a long way.

Lynx have said they want to put their money where their mouth is and have worked with some of the world’s most renowned perfumers to develop a range of deodorants that can dupe some of your most expensive colognes. So, if you’re looking to chuck something on before but don’t have your expensive cologne on hand, or don’t want to bring out the expensive stuff, then this new Lynx range might be your solution.

It’s high praise for sure though. I’m of the firm belief nothing could beat out the classic Lynx Africa, but after taking a look at some of these scents, I see the potential.

The new fragrances are: Black Vanilla – an orange and sandalwood-smelling deodorant body spray, Blue Lavender which is meant to have a mint and amber scent, and Aqua Bergamot – a sage and juniper scent.

There’s also Emerald Sage that will have you smelling like white geranium and cedar, Copper Santal for those wanting to smell like brown sugar and pepper and Golden Mango which smells like mandarin and vetiver.

But are you unsure if these would actually save you from stinking up a party or dupe some of the sharpest of noses out there? Well, I’m sure you’re about to feel really embarrassed soon. Because I’ve got some fact-based evidence to prove otherwise.

At our very own Pedestrian Television Awards, Lynx rocked up with their Sniff Test dogs to help provide some free stink tests to snuff out people at the party in dire need of some deodorant. We were also lucky enough to get a bunch of samples for people to try. Needless to say, the event smelled like a collection of refined gentlemen and scholars, and only good vibes were shared.

You can now pick up a fresh can of Lynx’s new Fine Fragrance Collection from your local store for $10.