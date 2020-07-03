It’s hard to believe that it’s already July, but it is. And that can only mean one thing: Christmas in July, or… I don’t know, aliens or whatever the 2020-equivalent is. But the best part of Christmas in July is the fact that Lush is bringing back all those festive goodies we all know and love.

This year has been a really doozy, and I know fancy shower gels and bath bombs won’t cure coronavirus or fix the economy, but after everything we’ve been through, we all deserve a bit of a pamper night.

All the best Christmas goodies are back in stock, including the deliciously spicey Yog Nog range and (my personal favourite) the Snow Fairy collection, that I’m convinced is made of the actual magic of Christmas itself. Iconic stuff, really.

You can also stock up on festive bath bombs like Santa’s Grotto and Chris The Camel. Or, if you’re feeling a little more autumnal, you can scrub away the iso-sadness with a pumpkin spice lip scrub (or eat it, whatever floats your boat, really).

But, as always, the range sells super quick, so you’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on the Winter Warmers range. In the first five days alone, Lush sold a whopping 692 bottles of Snow Fairy shower gel. Yes that’s more than the entire month of December 2019.

I’m not one to support panic buying, but if you’ll excuse me, I need to stockpile at least six months worth of Snow Fairy shower gel immediately.