Beauty mogul and mega-influencer Kylie Jenner has just debuted a new look on her Instagram and frankly, I have some questions.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday evening to share a poolside snap, in true Kylie Jenner fashion.

“self control,” she captioned the post, alongside a photo of her with a floor-length braid.

Is this a Na’vi cosplay from James Cameron’s hit 2009 film Avatar?

The post amassed a whopping 4,344,000+ likes in just 12 hours, which I imagine is a normal Monday morning in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Fans flocked to the comments section with some mixed reactions, with some calling her “Rapunzel,” while others thought it “looks like a dried up rat tail.”

Honestly, I just have some questions.

For starters, why the absolute fuck is she wearing sneakers with swimwear? What is this trend? I hate it. Please make it stop

I’m not quite sure what sort of self-control she’s exercising here, but it’s surely not the self-control needed to tell your hairdresser that your extensions are long enough.

Why is the braid seven metres long?

I feel like this is an OH&S issue and the Keeping Up With The Kardashian producers would cop a nasty lawsuit if her braid got caught in the pool filter. I know safety probably isn’t her top concern when it comes to getting that hot ‘gram photo, but I am concerned.

Is she trying to channel her inner Na’vi from the hit 2009 film Avatar? Is she going to make bebe number two by connecting her tail with Travis Scott?

I’m calling it now, this is going to be the next big festival trend and we’ll all be tripping over a sea of floor-length braids by the time Splendour In The Grass rolls around. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.