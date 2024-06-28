Converse Re-Releases Its Cult 2000s-Era Knee High Kicks & Someone PLS Text Gerard Way

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

POV: It’s 2006. My Chemical Romance’s emo album The Black Parade is blaring on the radio while your mum drives you to the local cinema watch the Dreamworks classic, Flushed Away. You’re in the backseat, staring out the window pretending you’re in the MCR music video before lacing up your knee-high Converse.

You’re in your ~emo~ era, RAWRXD. You quickly adopted the iconic Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star XXHI since it fit perfectly with fingerless gloves, ripped skinny jeans and racoon tail hair.

I was slightly too young to get into all the scene kid stuff when it was happening, but if you’d told me a few years ago it would make a comeback in the form of knee-high Converse sneakers, I would have eaten my Invader Zim hat.

Yes, you heard that right. Knee-high Converse are back, baby. Today. Like, right now. Converse has re-released the emo kid shoes 18 years later, and the internet is popping off about it. These bad boys are likely going to sell out fast, so make sure you’ve got your wallet ready.

How to get your hands on a pair of knee-high Converse

Image: Converse

The new knee-high Converse come in black and white, and you’ll only be able to get them on the official website or at the brand’s flagship stores in Chadstone, Emporium, Sylvia Park (NZ), Chermside, Karrinyup and Werribee.

If you’re looking to get them online, here’s where you’ll find ’em (you’re welcome).

Unisex Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star XX-Hi Black The quintessential emo shoe. The new design features a zipper at the back so you don’t need to spend half an hour lacing them up. Shop Converse ($150)

Unisex Converse Chuck Taylor All Star XX-Hi White If you want to make more of a statement in your knee-high sneakers, the white version is a great choice — just make sure you can keep them clean. Shop Converse ($150)

Whether you love them or hate them, it’s safe to say that the knee-high Converse helped shape a generation. And while I won’t be copping a pair (you’ll never catch me with raccoon tail extensions), it’s nice to see that the scene kid fashion of the late 2000s is making a comeback.

Image credit: Converse/@dexter.lola