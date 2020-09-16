Now that Spring is here, Kmart has secretly unleashed its massive bargains upon us, with its new outdoor entertaining range set to hit stores.

Food trolleys, chic planter benches and flamingo-adorned cushions await shoppers with this outdoor-themed smorgasbord of goodies, so consider me excited.

You know what they say, sun’s out, timber planter benches out.

Among the deals are $12 flamingo serving trays, a $65 timber storage bench and a stylish cookware collection to go with your tropical aesthetic.

Kmart’s new outdoor range includes the following:

Timber Planter Bench: $60

Timber Trolley: $49

Timber Storage Bench: $65

3 Piece Dining Bench Set: $229

5 Piece Outdoor Bar Setting: $229

Native Cushion: $8

2 Pack Flamingo Salad Servers: $8

Flamingo Round Tray: $12

Flamingo Large Serve Board: $12

Rectangle Cushion – Flamingo: $8

You can have a closer look at the items below, and ponder over the idea of giving yourself a cushion set as a treat.

Personally, I hope the trend of flamingoes on things just never dies. They are the prima and the donna of fabulous birds.

On top of these absolute bargains, Kmart are also flinging tropical palm-printed cups from $5, a deluxe outdoor lounger for $29, a beanbag hammock (yes please) for $19 and a $10 inflatable unicorn-ring for the pool.

If you’re desperately searching for a cheapo present for your niece or nephew, then you can also keep them entertained with the $59 sand and water table with umbrella, along with 25 different accessories for making sand sculptures, digging and more.

Picnic people rejoice, for Kmart has you covered as well, with a brand new $29 palm print outdoor mat or a $42 Amelia quilted picnic mat to help accommodate those outdoors wine and dines.

I’m personally excited to raid the Kmart stores like a gremlin on Thursday night to make my backyard look simply magnificent, so I guess I’ll see you there with wallet in hand.