Get ready to release your inner Martha Stewart because Kmart is set to run a four-part virtual masterclass to teach you how to be a homemaking king or queen.

The series will features interior styling, cooking and storage tips to get your house looking like Marie Kondo’s in no-time.

But no masterclass is complete without some experts to teach you the tricks of the trade, right? Well, Kmart have got you covered with a team of highly-skilled experts including our very own MasterChef KING Khanh Ong.

The classes will run over two days on July 29-30th, with sessions at 6.30pm and 7.30pm AEST.

Kmart Masterclass Schedule:

Wednesday, July 29:

6.30pm – Room Refresh – Hosted by interior stylist Aimee Tarulli, who will teach you bedroom and lounge room styling tips.

7.30pm – Dining: Aimee’s second masterclass will focus on styling your dining and entertaining space, you know, because you can’t go to a restaurant right now, so why not become one?

Thursday, July 30:

6.30 – Cooking: MasterChef’s Khanh Ong will teach you how to cook two of his signature dishes using Kmart appliances and cookware.

7.30 – Storage Solutions: You can spark some joy with Australia’s first KonMari consultant Sally Flower as she teaches you how to create the perfect at-home storage solutions.

In addition to the classes, Kmart is also offering a live Q&A, so the audience can ask all their pressing questions about Khanh’s favourite recipes or how to perfect that damn Marie Kondo file fold.

According to the website, this is the “August Living” masterclass, so here’s hoping that means we’ll be getting monthly classes to help us all learn to be homemaking kings and queens in future.

The classes are free (score), but you do have to register on the Kmart website to secure your place for one (or all) of the sessions. You can sign up here.