Throughout my 25 years of existence on this earth, I have been known as ‘the one with frizzy hair’. For six years straight, my uncle referred to me as Cousin It.

It was a veritable mop, and I’m not being self deprecating or exaggerating here — from school photos that look like I casually stuck a fork in a socket through to at least four broken brushes that my hair has claimed as its victims, it’s a LOT to deal with.

I used to just straighten it into oblivion to avoid the curls that inevitably turn my head into a puffy triangle of hazy spirals, but in summer? Well, in summer there’s really nothing I could do except lean in and pray that it wouldn’t spring free of the tightest braids that the world has ever known.

me at a moment’s notice

I knew that this summer I’d be dealing with a bit of added humidity (leaving me more Monica Gellar than I should like) because I had plans to head up to Brisbane for Christmas. Yep, Brisbane. Home of humidity. The kind of humidity that has sweat dripping into your butt crack.

I could feel my ends getting staticky in anticipation. So in a last-ditch effort to save my strands, I put my hand up to give Goldwell’s Kerasilk the ol’ college try.

If you haven’t heard of it, Kerasilk is an in-salon treatment that they’ll shloop onto your unmanageable hair in an attempt to de-frizz and get rid of the crazy static that makes you roughly resemble Sideshow Bob.

pls help me

Though it sounds quite similar, it’s actually very different to a full-blown Keratin treatment, which is a more permanent straightening solution — and as annoying as the unruly curls can be, I wanted to retain my hair’s ability to go mermaidy after a dip in the beach.

So I went in to the salon, sipped on some iced water and relaxed as they smoothed the treatment all over my skull. You know how the best part of getting your hair cut is having people run their fingers through your hair? Mmm, yes. There were also puppies in the salon that day, so all in all I was having a swell time.

Roughly an hour later I emerged from my wet, egg-shaped skull cocoon and they let down my locks.

hell yeah

So, in order to lock in the treatment, you have to straighten your hair. Now, I normally can’t be bothered (after years of straightening daily to try and hide the frizz, I’d leant into the natural curl) but it was nice to be pampered for once.

As you can see below, the difference was actually pretty impressive — not only was the frizz gone (which is never usually the case even with straightening because BOY do my locks love heat) but it also felt super sleek and shiny.

and uh, that was a GOOD frizz day

But there was still one big test ahead. It still had to last the hell that is Brisbane humidity. Kerasilk is meant to last a few months, so long as you use the appropriate shampoo to extend the life of its effectiveness. And I was fucking REGIMENTED because I wanted it to stick around so badly.

Bottom line though? I don’t think I had to think about it once. Sure, I was sweating so hard that I left hot-dog shaped sweat marks on any chairs where my leg skin came into contact, but I had no hair dramas at all.

not pictured: sweaty legs

So really, my ultimate rating for Kerasilk is simple:

100% Princess Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Rinaldi, 0% Mia Thermopolis.