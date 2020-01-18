Controversial tattoo artist and entrepreneur Kat Von D has officially announced that she’s stepping away from her self-titled makeup brand Kat Von D Beauty.

In a statement released on January 16, the company announced founder Kat Von D’s (real name Katherine Von Drachenberg) full departure from the brand, which makes the parent company KENDO the sole owner of the line.

The company also announced a name change, effective immediately, to KVD Vegan Beauty.

“I want to thank Kat for helping to change the beauty industry with us. The products we created together have stood the test of time and become icons. KENDO, along with our global retail partner, SEPHORA, look forward to the continued growth of KVD Vegan Beauty under KENDO’s leadership, ownership, and direction. We are fully positioned to continue the brand’s growth and development in both product and marketing. We have developed a very strong product pipeline for 2020 and beyond. The same KENDO team that made history with KVD Vegan Beauty is ready to do it again,” KENDO CEO David Suliteanu said.

KENDO, the company behind Marc Jacobs Beauty, Bite Beauty and Ole Henriksen among others, will continue to develop vegan, cruelty-free products for the brand, in addition to the extensive product range that already exists.

Kat also released a lengthy statement on Facebook, in which she announced that she has sold her shares of the company.

“This was not an easy decision, but after careful consideration, I decided I wanted the makeup line to continue to thrive and grow, and I believe Kendo is primed to do just that,” she said.

According to Insider, a spokesperson for KvD Vegan Beauty has also confirmed that Von D is no longer associated with the company “in any capacity.”

The news comes after many makeup lovers have chosen to boycott the brand due to the controversy surrounding Kat Von D herself. The reality TV star and tattoo artist has made headlines repeatedly for everything from her choices not to vaccinate her children, to allegations of anti-semitism. Von D has vehemently denied both rumours in a YouTube video entitled I am NOT a nazi. I am NOT anti-vaxx.

Despite her denying the accusations many customers have chosen not to support the company as a result of her alleged views.

Since the announcement of the company’s rebrand, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement to be able to support and purchase from the company again.

KAT VON D LEFT HER MAKEUP COMPANY, THEY REBRANDED TO KVD VEGAN BEAUTY, AND KAT WONT BE GETTING ANY ROYALTIES OR RESIDUALS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY GOD BLESS I CAN BUY THEIR MAKEUP AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Vm8SGmWFah — adam driver’s oscar campaign manager (@pythonsjoe) January 17, 2020

kat von d has stepped down as founder + shareholder in KVD beauty and i can FINALLY repurchase the lipsticks i could never find a dupe for ???? — mrs andrew hozier byrne (@gothbabys) January 16, 2020