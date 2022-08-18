Kanye West has defended his choice to display the new Yeezy Gap collection in literal garbage bags.

“I’m an innovator, and I’m not here to sit up and apologise about my ideas,” the rapper said in an interview with Fox & Friends.

“That’s exactly what the media tries to do. Make us apologise for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.”

He also took issue with the term “trash bags,” telling Fox News’ Eric Shawn that they’re actually construction bags and sure, Jan.

“This is not a joke, this is not a game, this is not just some celebrity collaboration,” he added.

“This is my life. I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.”

READ MORE Apparently Kim K Lost Her Shit At Kanye After He Made That Vile IG Post About Pete Davidson

News of Kanye’s bizarre choice in garment holders spread via social media earlier this week after someone shared a pic of the garbage bags, sorry, I mean ~construction bags~ online.

“The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on the hangers and this is how he wanted it,” the Twitter user alleged.

“They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to dig through everything.”

This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP. The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it. They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything pic.twitter.com/GNd08Zv1zC — little miss (@owen__lang) August 15, 2022

The tweet quickly went viral, with loads of other folks weighing in.

“I walked in just to look around and saw these, thought it was a mistake,” one shopper wrote via Twitter.

“For funsies I asked about pricing … the tees were $120, and the hoodies were $240, wild.”

Strangely, the collection is a collaboration with Balenciaga creative director Demna, which includes hoodies, T-shirts, tank tops, leggings and denim in a range of shades.

According to a press release, the pop-up was “reengineered and distilled to its most essential form in Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga’s vision of utilitarian design.”

Actually, I guess it’s not so strange given that Balenciaga is currently fanging a new luxury garbage bag for the very reasonable price of $2577.

Is the fashion world… okay?