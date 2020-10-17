Justin Bieber has launched collection with the ‘disgustingly good’ shoe, Crocs, and they’ve already sold out.

JB’s Crocs come in a yellow colour way and are a joint collaboration with Drew House, Bieber’s unisex clothing line. He also launched an adorable jibbitz line (charms you can purchase to bedazzle your Crocs).

The partnership isn’t actually as strange as you might think, as Crocs have been upping their game recently working artists like Bad Bunny, as well as launching food collabs with KFC and Peeps (that weird bunny-marshmallow).

Bieber has been papped a number of times wearing Crocs, so the collaboration was literally a ‘No Brainer’ for him.

“As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally,” Bieber said in a statement.

“With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.”

After teasing his collaboration with the delightfully cursed shoe brand on October 2, the brands shares went up by 11% to $48.91 USD.

What’s even crazier is that the pic Bieber used to tease the collab, was just a pair of orange crocs casually chilling in a pool.

But the posts didn’t stop there, the ‘Baby’ singer uploaded two videos where he cuts into a Crocs cake. Yep, a Crocs cake. I really don’t get what’s going on with this everything-being-a-cake trend but I certainly am here for it.

However, if you are looking to purchase a pair of JB’s cute clogs you might be out of luck, as they have sold out everywhere. Even the ‘world’s ugliest shoe’ is a hot commodity these days, particularly when comfort wear is all the rage right now due to COVID.

Of course, resellers have already tapped into the Crocs market, and have begun selling the Crocs X Justin Bieber with Drew collab for double the original cost.

I’m predicting a Crocs renaissance…no who am I kidding? It’s already begun.