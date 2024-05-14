Is Vinnies Getting More Expensive? Why T-Shirts That Used To Cost $7 Are Now Priced At $30

Thrift-shopping has become more popular than ever during the cost of living crisis. Thanks to a younger generation that is increasingly aware of our environmental impact, the circular economy is growing. While some might choose to buy their clothes at an op-shop because they want to be more sustainable and avoid fast fashion, others still do so out of tough financial situations. Either way, op shops are more popular than ever — with Vinnies at the forefront of this growth — but are they getting more expensive because of it?

Two decades ago, thrifting clothing from op shops was associated with poverty and great shame. For some people like myself, it was a real-life manifestation of our low socioeconomic status, and the fear of being seen rifling through a $3 bin at the local Vinnies was paralysing.

In the years since, op-shopping has become far more socially acceptable — even cool — thanks to a culmination of the cost of living crisis, sustainability and a consciousness of the environment. And, of course, our dear friend Macklemore.

However, with the popularisation of the second hand economy also comes some frustrating side effects. Consumerism is at an all time high, so more people are buying — and discarding — cheap clothing (like in Shein hauls), which not only fill up our landfills but our op shops, too. It’s becoming harder to find good quality, long lasting clothing second-hand when people are donating their off-season, micro-trend wardrobe every three months.

And what’s worse, these cheap made-to-last-four-washes clothes are not only clogging up our local second hand stores, but they appear to be selling at close to the same prices as they were brand new.

Hoodies, blazers and coats from Vinnies can range anywhere between $50 and $150, rivalling first-hand stores. Images: supplied.

The last few times I’ve ducked my head into my local Vinnies, I’ve noticed that finding a clothing item that costs less than $10 is near-impossible. Earlier this year, I bought a brown dress for $30 — only to Google the label on it later and find out it was a Shein brand, where the original dress went for $50.

Almost a third of each rack I rifled through last week had been re-priced, with the old cost of the items still visible underneath the new stickers. A pair of Cotton On jeans I saw at Vinnies were repriced from $7 to $15 — a 114% increase from the price it was originally ticketed — and an Adidas jacket was marked up from $5 to $25, a whopping 400% increase.

Dozens of items on every rack had been repriced to more than double their original price at a Vinnies in south Sydney, with items that cost less than $10 becoming rare. Images: supplied.

The changes prompted me ask a bunch of young Aussies on whether they felt op-shop prices had changed in recent years. From a survey of 200 people, 91% said that they had noticed an increase in the cost of clothing at their local Vinnies — a third of which also said the change in prices felt extreme.

“A white Kmart button-up [from Vinnies] costs the same as a new one on sale from Uniqlo,” Isabella, 23, told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

Tom Harris, 23, told PTV he was increasingly frustrated and “saddened” by the cost of items at his own local Vinnies.

“Tees were selling for $30 at [my local] Vinnies, jeans were $40 or more,” he said.

From a customer perspective, it certainly seems like something funky is going on with Vinnies prices. So, I asked them about it.

Is Vinnies getting more expensive?

Virginia Boyd, director of retail and logistics at Vinnies, claims its pricing has largely remained the same over the last two decades. She cited a recent report by Charitable Recycling Australia which says that the average price of an op-shop item has not changed significantly in more than 20 years, and in NSW is currently sitting at $5.94..

“This average item price includes all products – clothing, homewares, and furniture,” she said.

However, when I asked for data on the pricing of clothing at Vinnies specifically, I didn’t get an answer.

Anuja Mukim, who is a product stewardship manager at Vinnies (and worked on Vinnies’ shop floors for four years), also told me Vinnies hasn’t raised its prices — but she suspects she knows why it feels like it has.

She said the stores have manuals which provide a price guide on how items should be ticketed which has remained relatively consistent — but admits that staff can act on discretion if they think an item should be valued higher than the guide suggests. She said it’s become common practice to look up items to see their worth before pricing them, and this is probably why customers are “feeling the pinch”.

“I don’t think the price has gone up. I think we’re accurately pricing things now, where things could have slipped through a while ago,” she told me.

“We have a price guide [and] it does give us an approximate pricing on a product, but, of course, that is left to the person pricing.

“If I’m sorting and pricing at the store and I come across an incredible piece of clothing and I’m like ‘Oh, I’m not sure how much the price is’, I can look it up and I’ll find options. I’ll find secondhand prices for it so quickly, which wasn’t possible a few years ago.

“We have a lot of Gen Z students who are volunteers and they’ll tell us [about] trends when we’re pricing things and be like ‘Oh, I can guarantee you that some some kid is gonna come in here and want to pay that [many] dollars for it.’”

Mukim said that while it isn’t official policy, there’s an understanding not to price items more than a third of what it is being sold for new. Judging by this item I found at my local Vinnies, which was priced as $35 despite having a retail value of $79.99, it looks like this unspoken rule is being broken. Images: supplied.

Higher prices means Vinnies raises more money –— but who benefits?

Part of the growing frustration around clothes being more expensive (or “priced more accurately”) at Vinnies is that it might price out vulnerable Australians who go there to be able to afford clothes without having to deal with the stigma of asking for charity.

Issy Phillips, a fellow journalist at PEDESTRIAN.TV, recently recalled her experience of witnessing an older woman trying to buy a coat and a pair of pants at her local Vinnies which totalled to $100.

READ MORE This Sydney Charity Is Helping Women In Crisis Situations Set Up Homes For Free

Phillips said in a TikTok that the woman became distressed and embarrassed because she couldn’t afford the items, and staff wouldn’t adjust the prices to help her. The story opens up a question of who Vinnies is actually for — after all, it is a charity. Isn’t it supposed to be affordable for those who can’t shop at regular retail stores?

Well, actually, not quite. Vinnies’ charity goal isn’t to offer struggling families the chance to buy discounted items. Instead, it’s the revenue from selling the items, which is then directed towards various support initiatives

The “Got it at Vinnies’” ad campaign is an example of how the stores function more like regular vintage or second-hand stores.

The new “Got it at Vinnies” campaign. Image: supplied.

The campaign consists of billboards and posters showing off fancy and eclectic vintage clothing on models with the caption “Got it at Vinnies”. It encourages young people to shop at Vinnies in the hopes of landing a bargain on designerwear.

“Got it at Vinnies is aimed at the next generation of Vinnies shoppers. They are regular thrifters who are always looking for more sustainable and economical clothing options,” Virginia Boyd said in a press release about the campaign.

Anuja Mukim told me the new campaign was targeted at Vinnies’ “changing demographics”: while its shopping base used to be people of a lower socioeconomic class, it’s now young people who want to shop sustainably and take part in the circular economy.

Vinnies has shifted its focus from affordability to sustainability. Images: supplied.

Vinnies’ branding is less about being dirt cheap, and more about being cheaper than retail price (kinda like TK Maxx), which Mukim says people should be supportive of, because the money you spend goes to charity.

“One of the most popular comments that we get is ‘I could buy it cheaper at Kmart.’ You will probably pay $1.50 for a T-shirt at Kmart but you’re getting a Country Road T-shirt for $10 or $12 in a [Vinnies] store,” she said.

“The value on that is very different. I challenge you to buy something from Kmart that will last you for years and still look right.”

Vinnies’ revenue goes to charity — the same can’t be said about other retail stores. Image: iStock.

Mukim also noted that complaints about the pricing of Vinnies items miss the mark, because they don’t take into account that unlike at Kmart, the money you spend on the item is going to charity — not a for-profit retail giant.

“Look at the big commercial retailers versus what we would do with the $10 that you spend in our store and what that goes towards,” she said.

“We have seen a really sharp increase in the number of people seeking assistance in the last few years, especially post COVID. As long as the cost of living crisis goes on and gets worse, there are more and more people coming through the door and of course that puts more pressure on us to raise more funds. So I feel like that has to kind of connect somewhere, we can’t just magically raise funds, right?

“We’re a charity store, all of our profits will go towards our services towards anybody we’re trying to help.”

At the end of the day, charities under capitalism will have to play by its rules, for better or for worse

Clearly there’s a disconnect between how some of us view Vinnies, and how Vinnies views itself. We see ourselves — the average working class Aussie — as the beneficiaries of its charity work because we get to buy cheap clothes at a time where things are increasingly expensive.

However, in Vinnies’ eyes, the clothing donations aren’t the charity — the proceeds are. If someone can’t afford Vinnies, they can reach out and it will provide them with free clothes. But for paying customers, you’re supporting a charity, and raising funds takes precedence over being affordable.

Of course, this doesn’t really address the shame and stigma people feel when having to reach out to a charity like Vinnies. It’s one thing to not be able to afford clothes at retail price — it’s quite another to not even be able to afford to shop at Vinnies, like the older woman Issy witnessed.

And this leaves poorer people in a complicated spot — sure, they could just ask Vinnies for assistance (Mukim says those in need will happily be provided with free clothes or gift vouchers), but many are too embarrassed to. Imagine how it must feel to not even be able to afford clothes from a charity?

At the end of the day, Vinnies needs to generate revenue like any other retail store. Images: supplied.

It’s a complicated issue, because on the one hand, Vinnies needs to raise money to support an ever-increasing flow of people who need its support services, which it can only do by adjusting its prices and functioning more like a business.

On the other hand, people need cheap, good quality clothes, especially during a cost of living crisis, and they expect this to be accessible from a charity like Vinnies.

These two sides can’t really coexist if Vinnies wants to increase its revenue. And so, like all things, it brings us back to capitalism.

There’s no easy answer to the quandary that is increasingly expensive op shops — but perhaps it’s time we use our creative thinking skills to imagine a world outside of capitalism, where we don’t have to exploit one group to uplift another.

It can feel impossible, but a better future is out there — we just have to build of it.