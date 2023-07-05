A Bunch Of Blak-Owned Fashion & Art Businesses For You To Spend Your Cashola At

One of the best ways you can support First Nations people throughout NAIDOC Week (and every other week of the year) is by purchasing items from legitimate First Nations businesses.

Not only does this help Blak businesses financially, but it also continues the conversation of our Aboriginal history, and I encourage you to do this all year round.

There are many incredible Blak businesses, here’s a list of just some of my favourites:

Miss NAIDOC in Clothing The Gaps’ #ForOurElders hoodie. (Credit: Clothing The Gaps)

Clothing The Gaps is a Victorian-led and controlled social enterprise and clothing store. Using their business as a vehicle to highlight and spark conversation.

Producing merch with meaning and having people wear their values on their literal sleeve, the brand influences and unites people through fashion.

A sick fit by Take Pride Movement. (Credit: Take Pride Movement)

Take Pride Movement’s concept is to give a voice through fashion and to close the gap and build the relationship between First Nations Australians and non-Indigenous Australians.

Gali Swimwear collection. (Photographer credit: @jose.yutiu)

Gali Swimwear is a new Aboriginal brand that designs swimwear for men.

Gali fuses Australia’s First Nations culture with sustainable men’s swimwear and was founded on Bondi Beach by David Leslie, a proud Kamilaroi man.

Fun fact: Gali means ‘water’, hence the title. Clever, huh?

OBSESSED with the Sistahood tee. (Photographer credit: @lazyfairr)

Gammin Threads was brought to life by a love of typography language and pure Blak pride.

It consists of streetwear and accessories with the powerful message of living colourfully, paying respect and empowering women.

Bet you’re tempted to brave the cold just to swim in this hot ‘fit. (Photographer credit: @simonuptonpics)

Liandra Swim is founded and creative directed by Yolngu woman, Liandra Gaykamangu.

Liandra Swim’s signature prints are inspired by Aboriginal culture, with each collection representing a unique story through their prints.

Chiiiiic AF. (Credit: Ngali)

Ngali’s collection and designs feature beautiful and practical pieces celebrating Aboriginal and Tores Strait Islander artwork.

In several Aboriginal languages, Ngali means “we” or “us”.

Ngali’s mission is to create that “us” through fashion, with a harmonious, sustainable, and equitable alliance of people with country and each other.

NEED! WANT! BUYING NOW! (Credit: Rowland Vision)

Rowland Vision is an Australian first as it’s the only Aboriginal owned and operated eyewear business.

The aesthetic eyewear gives major Y2K vibes and you’ll definitely be wanting a pair.

Heartbreak High queen Sherry Lee Watson in Haus of Dizzy’s Seaglass collection. (Photographer credit: @lazyfairr)

Haus of Dizzy is an Aboriginal-owned jewellery brand that is handmade by Wiradjuri woman, Kristy Dickinson.

Encompassing strong political and social messages in a fun and vibrant way, Dickinson’s collections do a fab job of celebrating Aboriginal culture.

A divine piece celebrating this year’s NAIDOC Week theme.

Rachael Sarra, a proud Goreng Goreng woman is inspired by the belief that art and design are vital to communication, connection, and culture.

Through her artwork, she challenges societal perceptions of Aboriginal art and Identity.

The artist behind this year’s NAIDOC Week poster has a stunning range available.

Bobbi Lockyer is an artist, designer and photographer. Her artwork was featured on this year’s NAIDOC posters around Australia.

Her work blends her love for her community and dreams for a better world with her creative soul.

James Parr is a proud Wiradjuri man, activist, model and writer. Follow him on Instagram.