I’ve said it before, but here we are again – The Iconic have really taken iso by the balls, haven’t they? Between launching sale on sale on sale, and then slashing 50% off (!!!) already reduced threads on site, they really understood what we all needed during lockdown – a billion items to scroll through to kill time, plus the chance of a major bargain.

Now they’ve got a deal ~exclusively~ for you, dear PEDESTRIAN.TV reader. Yup, the folks at The Iconic have made an edit of threads and more they reckon you’ll froth, and you can cop 25% off the lot.

New sneaks?

A nice windbreaker for your chilly morning runs?

Replacing your jeans with the hole in the crotch, maybe?

A GIANT hoodie for cosy WFH life?

Or a new purse since we can actually go out again, lol.

There are loads more items at 25% off just for you guys – all you need to do is use the code PEDESTRIAN25 at checkout, and spend over $120. Which is piss-easy to do, right?

The Pedestrian sale is running from now (what are you waiting for???) until 11.59pm on Sunday 14th June, so get your shit together, Carol.

Check here for T’s and C’s, btw.

